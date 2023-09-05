Wu Chun's 10,000 sq ft Brunei home has a 2-storey water slide

Remember when Wu Chun, 43, made headlines for his five-star resort-like home in Brunei?

Well, the Bruneian heartthrob has since swapped the bungalow for even bigger, luxe digs.

He recently gave Architectural Digest a tour of his 10,000 sq ft mansion which he shares with his wife Lin Liying, also 43, and their two kids, Nei Neii, 12, and Max, nine. And boy, is it fancy.

Designed by Wu Chun, the sprawling house not only boasts a pool, but also a two-storey water slide.

And this is just the Wu’s vacation home.

The family moved to Shanghai last year as Wu Chun felt it would be a better place for the kids to study.

The pool is the centrepiece of the house

Wu Chun revealed that he has always had a passion for architectural design and aspired to study interior design in college.

He fulfilled his dream by building his dream home.

He spent three years designing the mansion, which his family moved into in 2021.

"The most important work of my life is also the most important gift to our family in this lifetime... it comes from the power of love and also from my passion for design since I was a child,” he said.

“Countless nights of excitement, countless design drawings, finally creating a haven that reflects the personalities of our family of four.”

The house boasts an open concept design with the living room, dining area and dry kitchen all connected for a spacious and bright feel.This is where the Wus have their mealsThe wet kitchen is equally luxurious.

On the second floor is the family room which is decorated in vibrant hues and artwork and gifts from Nei Nei and Max.

Welcom to the All Star Gallery

The All Star Gallery is where Wu Chun displays his toys and magazine covers.

He even created a Michael Jordan "museum" of sorts filled with the NBA star's memorabilia and collectibles.

Tucked in a separate room is his sneaker collection, which he calls his "shoe house".

Wu Chun shared that he's been collecting Jordan sneakers since he was 12 and it's always been his dream to display his collection.

Yes, these are just his Jordans.

Of course a basketball fan would have a basketball court.

Just by the garage, the outdoor space features a colourful graffiti wall which the talented star designed.

"I think you can be very imaginative when it comes to the design of a home. You can be understated or use lots of colours. Just like us humans, we have different personalities," said Wu Chun.

Just wow

Netizens couldn’t help but marvel at his home, with many asking if it’s open for tours.

"How can you bear to return to Shanghai when you have such a great house?" asked one fan, to which Wu Chun replied: "Learning Chinese is more important now."