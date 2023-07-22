Xiang Yun is now a Dota 2 player… except she’s not & it’s a guy pretending to be her

Look who’s a gamer now. Local Facebook page SGVirality posted this hilarious screenshot of a Dota 2 player profile impersonating local actress Xiang Yun, 61, and it’s cracking up the Internet. This comes just days after the actress announced that she’ll be relaunching her social media accounts to deter impersonators and scammers. Oops.

The screenshot, which appears to have come from netizen Justin Jethro Neo, shows that the Xiang Yun account, which was created in 2013, comes complete with a picture of the actress smiling beatifically down at you. Huh, wonder what it feels like to be bested by Xiang Yun in the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) video game.

She's a gamer girl.

But in case you don’t get it yet — that’s obviously not Xiang Yun’s account. The actress does not play Dota 2. Rather, this account appears to have been created by netizen MingSwee MS Koh, with a couple of fellow netizens tagging him in the comments.

Chen Xi and Xiang Yun.

Most netizens were really amused by the impersonator. One, however, commented that the account’s game record “doesn’t seem very impressive”. Eh, let’s cut ‘Xiang Yun’ some slack, shall we?

The post also caught the attention of Xiang Yun’s son, Chen Xi, 32, who laughed in a comment: “HAHAHAHAHAHHA. Gamer retirement plans. Perhaps one day can catch her Twitch stream (sic)”.