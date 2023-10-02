Xixi Lim is 'very willing' to let Zhang Zetong practise professing his love on her but this is what the actor says in response

Actors all have scenes they find challenging to perform well in.

For Mediacorp actor Zhang Zetong, he's "most afraid to portray" someone who's falling in love for the first time.

It's why Zetong, who plays a devious and rich playboy in new Mediacorp drama All That Glitters, resorted to asking his followers on Threads how youngsters profess their love to their crushes these days.

"Can anyone give me a crash course: When students want to profess their love to someone, how do they gain their attention?" asked the Star Search 2019 champ.

This is what his pals have to say:

"Nowadays people are very direct. They just confess straightaway, there's nothing to be afraid of," wrote Lee Teng's wife Gina Lin.

Lee Teng replied to that comment, writing: "I remember they just pounced on [me] directly."

Meanwhile, instead of the tips that Zetong asked for, Xixi Lim has something else to offer.

"I'm very willing to let you practise on me," she quipped.

Zetong's reply though?

"About this..." he wrote.

Hmm... did he just say no without saying no?

Zetong, why you like that?Poor Xixi.

Photos: Just Swipe Lah/Youtube

