Xu Bin, Zong Zijie, and Damien Teo perform ‘sexy dance’ for Dasmond Koh to get bonus

Friends, don’t try this at home.

When local actors Xu Bin, 34, Zong Zijie, 27, and Damien Teo, 22, heard that their bonus was based on their “performance”, they decided it was time to twerk for their money.

Yesterday, the actors’ agency, Noontalk Media, shared a hilarious TikTok featuring them dancing for their boss, Dasmond Koh.

As the intro for The Pussycat Dolls song ‘Buttons’ started to play, Zijie, Xu Bin, and Damien were seen walking into frame in a single file. They then attempted to do a ‘sexy dance’, which involved them awkwardly stroking their own legs, and body waving.

Pan to Dasmond, who looked like he didn’t know whether to laugh or cry. While trying to mask a smile, he gave a little head-shake and promptly tried to escape from the trio.

“Who do you think did best?” read the vid caption.

And… it seems like the votes are in. While most netizens gave Zijie their thumbs up for his ‘performance’, others pointed out how Dasmond looked “so done” with their antics.

So… 3 months bonus?