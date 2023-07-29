Ya Hui was touched inappropriately by her tuition teacher when she was in secondary school

In an interview with 8world, the 36-year-old actress revealed that her ex-tutor would touch her inappropriately whenever she answered a question correctly.

"You know when you want to encourage someone you'll just pat them on the back right? But he'd touch me here," she said while gesturing to the side of her chest.

She continued: "At that time, I think I was in secondary school, it didn't feel right. 'Cos it happened a few times already."

Thankfully, Ya Hui told her mum what her tutor was doing.

"Why does he have to touch me there?" she asked. "I find it very uncomfortable."

Ya Hui's mum then made the decision to fire that tuition teacher.

"I feel like many victims these days don't know how to speak up or who to tell, but I think they shouldn't keep quiet about it," said Ya Hui, who went on to share similar encounters after joining showbiz.

"In the past, when we meet clients at major events, they love putting their hands around us to take pictures. It made us very uncomfortable," she recalled.

Ya Hui said when she was a newbie, she "didn't dare" react to such improper behaviour but now she has learnt to protect herself.

"Now, whenever someone does that, [my reaction is] very obvious. I'll go: "Sorry I need to adjust my outfit" and move away," said Ya Hui.

"When they put their hands around [our shoulder] or waist, girls shouldn't feel okay about it. If a guy respects you, he wouldn't do that," she added.