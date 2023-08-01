Yang Ming Seafood founder opens ‘olden-day’ Nanyang coffeeshop, Penang prawn mee and nasi kukus on the menu
Some of the popular live seafood restaurant’s zi char dishes like Moonlight Hor Fun will also be served at the upcoming Tanjong Pagar kopitiam, which has a very retro look.
Vintage kopitiam look
The 50-seat space is located at Craig Road in Tanjong Pagar, with a very vintage-looking storefront presided by a signboard carved from salvaged wood from old colonial houses. And for those who still remember drinking milk from triangle-shaped packs, the pulling metal door grille will be a familiar sight.
The coffeeshop’s interior will be similarly retro, with antique shop furniture and knick-knacks, like a first-edition photograph from the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s 1963 visit to Malaysia, as well as vinyl players and Peranakan-style wooden doors repurposed from heritage buildings.
From seafood restaurant to coffeeshop
Born in Penang, Keith moved to Singapore in 2007 and worked as an electrical component buyer for 10 years before starting a chain of kopitiams here called Hoki Coffeeshop. It currently has three branches, including Bukit Merah, Bishan and Ubi, while Yang Ming Seafood’s two outlets are also at Bishan and Ubi.
The kopitiam menu
According to Keith, who grew up in Malaysia and Singapore, he wanted to set up a “time capsule” that offers familiar nostalgic food from his childhood. Like Nasi Kukus, which is served with your choice of four types of sides such as Chicken Berempah Leg ($8.90), Sambal Petai Prawn ($10.90) and Rendang Mutton ($10.90).
Not to be confused with nasi lemak, which is rather similar, nasi kukus means ‘steamed rice’ in Malay. Instead of submerging rice in water, the dish is traditionally prepared by steaming rice in aluminium bowls for fluffier grains.
Breakfast kaya toast
The all-day dining kopitiam offers breakfast too, including Kaya Toast with butter and house-made jam. This is slathered on bread from “an old-school supplier” in your choice of Traditional ($2.50), Thick ($2.70) or Wholemeal ($3), though you can opt for mod toppings like Tuna Mayo, Cheese Ham Egg and Luncheon Meat, or French toast in flavours like Peanut Butter ($4.50). Top up $3 for a set meal with soft-boiled kampong eggs and a cup of coffee or tea.
‘Hor Ka Sai’
For drinks, the coffeeshop has classics like Hainanese Yuan Yang ($2.50 hot; $4.50 cold) and Hor Ka Sai ($3 for hot; $5 for cold), Malaysia’s version of mocha with black kopi and Milo. There are also mod beverages like iced Coconut Coffee ($5.90) and Soymilk Coffee ($5.90).
Great Nanyang opens 16 Aug, 2023 at 5 Craig Rd, S089665. Open daily 8am-9pm. Last order at 8.30pm. Facebook, Instagram
Photos: Great Nanyang
