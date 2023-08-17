'You look like a cross-dresser': Miss Hong Kong pageant contestants endure really mean comments from judges

The Miss Hong Kong Pageant 2023 is currently underway and the new winner will be crowned by her predecessor, Denice Lam, later this month on Aug 27.

The recruitment process for the pageant began much earlier in May, and there has been many rounds of elimination by the judging committee.

TikToker Khyli recently posted a video featuring the very savage comments Miss Hong Kong contestants have received from the judges this year.

And by savage, we mean run-home-crying-to-mum kind of brutal.

During an earlier elimination round, the judging panel, which included TVB general manager Eric Tsang, was presented with photos of each delegate's smile, eyes, and shoulder and chest area. The photos were judged individually, like separate pieces of a puzzle.

The girls then entered the stage with their faces covered, so the judges could look at their “bodies and proportions”.

Their faces were then revealed, which was when it gets really brutal.

One of the girls was told: “Your face is a little bit wide and round.”

Another delegate, who was more petite than the others, was asked: “You’re so short, why don’t you wear high heels?”

The question sounded more ridiculous when one realises it was posed by the diminutive Eric.

Of all the things he could pick on, he decided to go with.. height?

The judges, who at this point seemed like mean girls incarnate, also pointed out that one of the girls “looked nothing like her photos”. They also made her admit that she photoshopped her pictures.

The judges also nitpicked a contestant’s smile. They felt that when a person smiles, you should be able to see both their top and bottom rows of teeth. Sadly, for the contestant, they could only see her top row and so they eliminated her immediately.

They weren't pleased by this contestant's teeth either

Of all the nasty comments, this one, dished out by a make-up artist, has to be the worst.

One of the girls was told she “shouldn't wear heavy make-up”, with the make-up artist adding this sucker punch: "To be frank, when you do, you look like a man who is cross-dressing.”



Un-PC and totally mean.

You can't say they weren't direct

According to the TikToker, if you don't get criticised by the judges, you will get roasted by netizens.



One netizen said the girls look “more ordinary than a random passer-by”, while another said “I guess anyone can apply, as long as you have four healthy limbs.”

So yes, you really need beauty but also serious balls to join Miss Hong Kong.