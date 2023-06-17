Logo
Young and dangerous actor-turned-monk Michael Lam chats with netizen at his monastery
He looks "gentler and kinder" now.

By Ilsa Chan
Published June 17, 2023
Updated June 18, 2023
Hong Kong former actor Michael Lam may have left showbiz for his religious pursuits some 14 years ago, but he is still very much remembered by fans.

The 48-year-old became a monk at Hong Kong’s Tsz Shan Monastery in 2009 and now goes by the title of ‘Guo Hong Shi Yan Wei’.

He is best remembered for his role as Dinosaur in the fourth instalment of the Young & Dangerous hit franchise and was also part of 1995 Hong Kong-Singapore co-production Bugis Street.

Michael in Bugis Street (Photo: Apple Daily)

Recently, a fan ran into Michael at a temple and shared about their encounter online.

Initially, the fan wasn’t sure if the monk was Michael. After sneaking a few more glances, he decided to approach him for a photo.

The fan was thrilled that Michael readily agreed and chatted with him.

The fan was star struck

From the pic, Michael appeared to be in good spirits. Though he was dressed in a monk’s robe and sported a grey beard, his good looks have yet to diminish. 

Some netizens noted that Michael now looks “gentle” and “kind”, a sharp contrast from the tough guy roles he used to portray on screen.

Michael as Dinosaur in Young & Dangerous 4

Though its been more than a decade since he faded out of the limelight, Michael still keeps in touch with his celeb pals and many like Elena KongAnita YuenAlex Fong, and Jacquelin Ch’ng, have visited the monastery to ask Michael to listen to his teachings.

Elena Kong with Michael Photos: Chinapress, HK01, Apple Daily

