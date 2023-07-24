Yuki Hsu accused ex-manager of sexual harassment but was ordered to pay S$84,900 in damages when court ruled against her

Taiwanese singer Yuki Hsu, 45, known for her catchy Mandopop hits in the late '90s and early 2000s, has faced many challenges in her 25-year showbiz career.

The star faded from the limelight following a legal dispute with her management agency in the early 2010s. Recently, she made a comeback by participating in the fourth season of popular Chinese reality show Sisters Who Make Waves.

With the rise of the #MeToo movement in Taiwan, she revealed in a recent interview with EBC News that she was sexually harassed by her former manager from her agency in the late noughties.

Not only did he force her to drink and attend social gatherings, he also texted her hundreds of inappropriate messages in a span of three months.

She was also subjected to verbal abuse and physical harassment.

"He said things that made me uncomfortable, and stood very close to me, which also made me very uncomfortable,” said Yuki.

She tried to seek help from the Sexual Harassment Complaint Review Committee, but was told that they had no intention of investigating her case.

The ordeal left her so frightened that she chose to hide from the public eye.

She was later sued by her talent agency

But that was not the end of it.

Yuki was later sued by her agency for breach of contract when she failed to show up for a concert in 2009.

Her agency also urged Taiwan TV stations not to air programmes containing Yuki’s performances, until all her legal disputes are settled.

The legal dispute lasted for a year and during this time, she accused her former manager of sexual harassment and he later sued her for defamation.

The court later ruled that Yuki, who was then 33, had the ability to turn down unwelcome social engagements. There was also insufficient evidence to prove that her manager had sexually harassed her.

Apart from one text message that addressed her as “baby”, most of the messages that she deemed “inappropriate” appeared to be casual and friendly in nature.

Yuki was eventually found guilty of breach of contract and ordered to pay NT$2 million (S$84.9K) in damages.

Her mum had to borrow money to help them get by with Yuki revealing that she felt so helpless, she contemplated suicide.

Photos: Yuki Hsu/Facebook