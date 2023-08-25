Zhou Dongyu in Singapore next month to promote The Breaking Ice
The award-winning Chinese actress will be joined by The Breaking Ice director Anthony Chen.
Chinese actress Zhou Dongyu will be in Singapore to promote her latest movie, The Breaking Ice, on Sept 3-4.
Zhou and the film's Singaporean director Anthony Chen will attend a meet-and-greet event at Level B1, Event Area, Marina Bay Sands, on Sept 3, 5pm.
On the following day, they will be at the Sands Theatre for the press conference at 12pm and the gala premiere at 7.30pm.
The junket marks Zhou’s very first time in Singapore. Chen had the premiere of his Golden Horse Award-winning debut, Ilo Ilo, at Sands Theatre in 2013.
The Breaking Ice, which was launched at the Cannes Film Festival, tells the story of the blossoming relationship of three twentysomethings (Zhou, Liu Haoran and Qu Chuxiao) in Yanji, a border city in the north of China. It’s Chen’s first Mainland Chinese feature.
Chen previously worked with Zhou on The Break Away, one of the seven segments in the Covid-19-themed anthology, 2021’s The Year of the Everlasting Storm.
The Breaking Ice opens in cinemas on Sept 7; Singapore is the first territory to release the movie after Mainland China on August 22.
Photo: Giraffe Pictures/Golden Village Pictures
