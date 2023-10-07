Zhu Houren met the parents of son Joel Choo's fiancée for the first time since the couple started dating 10 years ago

In June, local second-gen star Joel Choo announced that he's engaged to his girlfriend whom he's dated for 10 years.

The 29-year-old actor, who's the son of veteran actor Zhu Houren, 68, also shared at that time that they will be tying the knot in December this year.

Since the couple has been together for a decade, one would expect their families to be very familiar with one another already, right?

That's where we were wrong. Turns out, the soon-to-be married couple's parents have never met each other. Well, until recently,

In a video titled "Prewedding Vlog #1: Dinner with my in-laws" that Joel shared earlier this week, the actor confessed that it was a day he really "[didn't] look forward to".

"Basically my parents and my in-laws are gonna meet for the first time and we're gonna have dinner. I'm just very nervous, very scared," he said.

A voice, which we're guessing belongs to Joel's fiancée, then asked in Mandarin: "What are you scared of?"

"That it'll be awkward lah. You're not scared that it'll be awkward meh?" he retorted.

"Don't get me wrong, my girlfriend [Um, he meant fiancée] and my parents get along very well. They always have things to talk about and they joke around. My [fiancée's] parents are also very warm and welcoming," he disclaimed.

The very paranoid Joel, however, just felt that the dinner was "going to be awkward and weird" with lots of "awkward silences".

He even turned to his dog Snowy, who made an appearance in the video, and asked: "You got any advice or not?"

Meanwhile, Joel's dad Houren was completely unfazed about meeting his future in-laws.

On the day of the dinner, Joel turned to his dad, who was walking into the restaurant with him, and asked: "Are you nervous?"

Houren then gave the absolutely most savage answer ever.

"Nervous for what? It's just meeting people what? Go go, stop talking," Houren said.

While we'd have hoped for Joel to be half as cool and collected as his dad, there he was referring to a list of conversation topics just to make sure there won't be any awkward silences during the dinner.

"Conversation bingo: 1. How we're both messy. 2. Dangers of travelling overseas. 3. Powerlifting is "dangerous and harmful" 4. Snowy is a cute dog," he wrote on the small Post-it note.

The couple's parents also exchanged gifts before everybody huddled together for a family photo.

At the end of the day, it seemed like Joel's worries were for naught.

"It turned out better than expected so, yeah, [I'm] very happy," he chirped.