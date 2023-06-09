The Big Read: Buy local but at what price? Pricier Singapore produce could hamper quest for greater food security

SINGAPORE — Though local food produce costs more than imported ones, Ms Doreen Chan still believes she is getting more bang for her buck by buying local, as they are “fresher” and “better in quality”.

“I like hydroponic vegetables because they are much cleaner to me," said the 76-year-old, who works in the healing services industry.

"I get local eggs too, like Seng Choon eggs, which I find to be fresher than imported eggs. They’re more expensive, by a dollar or so, but the quality of local produce is so much better.”

Ms Chan is one of the few who are undeterred by the generally higher prices of local produce, based on TODAY’s interviews with 10 consumers.

For most of them, the price difference caused by high local production costs is significant enough to make supporting local products difficult.

One of them is 20-year-old student, Ms Clarissa Lim, who said: “I always look out for prices when buying produce, and the higher cost of local produce definitely deters me from buying them.

“Money is tight these days because of rising inflation, so it’s important that I save the extra bit of money.”

The issue of supporting local produce and its higher costs is back in the spotlight after Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu spoke about it in Parliament in April.

In her speech, Ms Fu highlighted Singapore’s “30 by 30” goal, which was announced in 2019, to produce 30 per cent of the nation’s nutritional needs locally by 2030.

This has become even more pressing, in light of climate change and extreme weather events, geopolitical tensions, and disease outbreaks which have impacted food production and supply chains, she added.

Ms Fu called for more support in buying local, even if they cost more than imported produce.

“When we buy local, we are supporting our local farms and F&B businesses that use local produce. We are co-investing in our food resilience for the future. It is a symbiotic relationship,” she said.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in response to TODAY's queries that local produce is one of Singapore's strategies in strengthening its food security and mitigates the country's reliance on imports.

Singapore currently imports more than 90 per cent of its food.

SFA did not respond to TODAY’s question on how far Singapore has progressed towards achieving this “grow local” target or what 30 per cent of “nutritional needs” refers to.

But it said that last year, local farms contributed around 29 per cent, 8 per cent, and 4 per cent of the total food consumption for hen shell eggs, seafood and vegetables respectively.

“As the local agri-tech industry is relatively nascent, we do not intend to fix the targets for each food item under the ‘30 by 30’ goal at this stage.”

SFA said there are efforts underway to boost local production, such as the Lim Chu Kang Masterplan, which will transform the area into a high-tech, highly productive and resource-efficient agri-food cluster.

The agency has also been supporting the industry to boost its capabilities and capacity through various incentives and grants for food producers to adopt innovative farming technologies or carry out research and development.

However, based on TODAY's interviews with consumers, industry experts and eight food producers, such efforts have yet to help reduce the cost of production enough to lower the prices of local produce to increase consumer buy-in.

Local food producers told TODAY that competition from lower-priced imported produce is their biggest challenge.

According to food security experts, the price difference is an issue that needs to be addressed if Singapore wants to achieve the “30 by 30” target.

As 2030 slowly but surely comes into sight, TODAY takes a closer look at the Singapore food story is developing.

WHY DOES LOCAL PRODUCE COST MORE THAN IMPORTS?

For the majority of the farmers TODAY spoke to, the high cost of manpower and production is the main factor that drives up the prices of local produce.

Mr Melvin Tan, director of fish farm Blue Ocean Harvest, which is managed by holding company Blue Ocean Group, said: “The production cost in Singapore is much higher than our neighbouring countries, easily three times much higher than in Malaysia.

"This poses a challenge in bringing our products to local supermarkets so they can be easily accessed by the public.”