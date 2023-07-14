The Big Read: Can public rental and BTO flats co-exist? Social mixing at special HDB blocks face stereotypes, misperceptions

Sharing a similar view, 15-year-old Amirul said that it has been "much better" living in the two-room rental unit with his family at Block 182A, especially with the clutter-free corridors that have made it much easier for him to get around.

However, he felt that more could be done to integrate rental tenants into the community.

"Outings could be organised with the community and neighbours could show appreciation to one another by sharing food," the teenager said.

A BTO flat owner who wanted to be known only as Madam Nor has remained positive about the rental tenants who have become her neighbours, even though she was initially unaware that she would be living in an integrated block.

"Sometimes homeowners may not be happy with the renters, saying that they are noisy, but I say that as neighbours, we have to understand each other," said the 61-year-old housewife.

Having stayed in an interim rental flat before she got her own two-room unit in Marsiling Greenview, Mdm Nor has never experienced any issues with rental tenants.

"Although we bought and own a flat, we should not look down on people who rent a flat.”

As someone who had been a grassroots leader when she was living in Choa Chu Kang, she hopes to have more activities as a way to mix and bond with her rental unit neighbours.

Mdm Nor said with a laugh: “Now that Covid is over, we should try and have more outings like a heritage tour!”

CONCERNS ABOUT RENTAL TENANTS

While there may be some who welcome the idea of integrated blocks, others, like 71-year-old Madam Sim, still have some reservations about mixing rental and sold units in a BTO.

Mdm Sim, who declined to give her full name, had been living in a maisonette until she moved into her three-room BTO flat in West Plains@Bukit Batok after her husband's illness left him wheelchair-bound.

Though the retiree has met her rental flat neighbours every now and then, she rarely speaks to them except for the typical "hello" when they meet in the common area.

Her concerns about sharing a block with rental tenants stem from her seeing more people smoking and the state of cleanliness in the common area.

In addition to the rubbish that she would often find along the corridor, Mdm Sim had to put up with the unbearable waft of cigarette smoke that led her to close the windows and doors to keep the smell out.

"Sometimes they would smoke in the morning and sometimes late at night which was why I had to call the town council for a solution," she said.

Mdm Sim added that the cigarette smoke has since stopped being an issue, though she was not sure if it was because of the town council’s intervention.

Another pressing concern of hers is the growing number of people she has seen going in and out of the flats on her floor, and in her block.

"I used to be able to walk around my corridor late at night, but I've not been able to now due to the increase in the number of people and unfamiliar faces," said Mdm Sim.

Although engaged couple Ms Lydia, 35, and Mr Shiva, 41, did not have the same experience as Mdm Sim, Ms Lydia said that since moving into her rental unit, she has learned to "mind her own business" to avoid conflicts with other homeowners.

The couple, who declined to give their full names, occupy a one-bedroom rental unit in Marsiling Greenview with their son and dog.

As compared to Ms Lydia's previous stay in a HDB rental unit in Teck Whye where she had heard of two murders and a suicide, the move to Marsiling Greenview has made her feel like she is an "equal in society" because it does not feel like she is living in a rented home.

Still, the housewife has found it difficult to maintain friendships after a falling out with her neighbours from other floors who now consider her a “negative person”.

Ms Lydia did not elaborate on what the issue was between her and the neighbours, except that it started after she “tried to help them out”.

"For me now, I will choose to keep quiet and live my own life. I won't interact with anybody so as to avoid unnecessary problems.”

Ms Lydia’s fiance, on the other hand, feels that a change in mindsets can help tenants and homeowners to live harmoniously.

As an ex-convict, Mr Shiva said that homeowners should realise that not all ex-convicts and people living in rental flats are “problematic people”.

He added that rental tenants must also change their attitude as well.

"They must change their own way of life to better cohesively live peacefully together with homeowners, and if that happens, we won't be having any problems," said Mr Shiva, who is self-employed.