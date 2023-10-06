The Big Read: Mental health no longer dirty words as awareness grows — but are some youths adopting labels too loosely?

However, despite these potential pitfalls of the increased prevalence of therapy-speak, all the experts interviewed emphasised that on balance, this trend is a step in the right direction for society.

Dr Tang said that therapy-speak also has the potential to help people articulate their emotions and symptoms better, for instance.

“It might in fact be an opportunity to revisit some of these symptoms that the person is sharing with you and then help the person to make sense of it.

“And through that process, (we can) also provide some proper education and hopefully improve the person's mental health literacy and knowledge as well,” she added.

Agreeing, Mr Low believes that it is a good thing for youths to be cognisant of their own symptoms, which would help mental health professionals identify core issues and make an accurate diagnosis.

For Mr Justin Loo, head of programmes at mental health charity Resilience Collective, he regards such therapy-speak as “inevitable" as society undergoes the process of normalising conversations about mental health.

“More importantly, on a wider scale, we need to have conversations and awareness-building about what these things really mean.

“This is so that people can have the ability and are equipped to then regulate their own language, and know when, and when not, to use it,” he said.

EDUCATION KEY IN PROMOTING LITERACY

For many people, the words “mental health” tend to conjure up the idea of mental illness — a fundamental misunderstanding of what the term encompasses, said Ms Ong of SG Mental Health Matters, who is also leading a workgroup developing a national suicide prevention strategy.

She added that many in society, institutions included, currently assess a person’s mental health based on “a single continuum — from healthy and thriving to illness”.

“The World Health Organization's definition of mental health is not merely the absence of mental disorders, it also refers to well-being,” she said.

“So we must begin to understand mental health in a more nuanced manner, which I had also learnt from my own mental health experience.

"A person can be languishing without being mentally ill because it's very human to feel down sometimes. Yet another could be flourishing with a diagnosed mental health condition with a treatment and support programme."

Ms Ong and other mental health experts told TODAY that a large part of removing the stigma attached to mental health is related to improving emotional and mental health literacy levels in our society.

While emotional literacy refers to the ability to recognise, understand, express, and manage one's own emotions as well as those of others, mental health literacy is possessing accurate information, beliefs, and attitudes about mental health conditions.

Both forms of literacy are important in helping those who suffer from mental illnesses and mental health challenges feel accepted in society.

For Robin (not her real name), who was diagnosed with depression at the age of 15, she believes that mental health education has to begin from an early age.

“To me, kids are a lot smarter than we give them credit for. Maybe they don't have the faculties to explain exactly what they're feeling, but I think they are pretty intuitive. If you make things the norm for them, that's what they learn to pick up,” said the 27-year-old.

Robin told TODAY that she and others like her often struggle to come to terms with the fact that their friends and loved ones do not understand why they feel the way they do — especially if they come from what is perceived as a “privileged” background.

For her, being unable to pay attention and perform well in school had triggered in her a sense that the situation was "all or nothing".

“I couldn't understand why I was feeling the things that I was feeling because I guess really, I had nothing to worry about… like taxes or bills,” she said.

“Like, what kind of 15-year-old thinks about existential dread?”

“(But) if you tell kids that there are certain mental conditions that you may experience as you grow older, then not just those who feel like they need help can feel comfortable, but neurotypical people can also have an awareness of it and understand them.”

Mr Sam Roberts, founder and director of the Olive Branch Counselling, Psychology and Therapy Clinic, added that a child’s psychological development hinges on the environment they are brought up in — one that is created by parents. It is therefore crucial for parents as well to be equipped with a good understanding of both types of literacy.

Under Singapore’s new National Mental Health and Well-being Strategy, a “toolbox” is being developed to help parents build stronger relationships with their children.

Mental health education lessons would also be incorporated in the refreshed Character and Citizenship Education curriculum in schools as part of a separate initiative under the strategy.

Away from the family, there also exists a sentiment among some youths that employers may not be particularly “genuine” in their efforts to care for the mental well-being of their employees.