The Big Read in short: Is a 4-day work week as good as it sounds?

Young employees working regular five-day weeks told TODAY that they largely welcome the notion of a shorter work week.

However, given that they already frequently work beyond their official hours to complete their tasks, they dread having to stretch their work days even longer to make up for the lost fifth weekday.

A data analyst at a bank here, who wanted to be known only as Mr Goh, noted that dividing 40 hours in a four-day week would end up with an 11-hour work day including lunch.

“For example, 8am to 7pm — that’s a bit extreme for a day of work that is not factoring in commute timings as well,” he said.

While proponents of shorter work hours tout increased productivity due to better worker morale, use of technology and better work planning, some employees told TODAY that the problem is not always about the number of work hours one has to put in per se.

Another employee in the public sector who wanted to be known only as Mr Alif said: “I don't think (any organisation) can be so efficient as to cut down five days’ worth of work to four days by just removing ‘fluff’.” He was referring to administrative and smaller tasks that are not part of an employee’s core job.

“I think the main issue that we should address, and which I don't think is brought up enough, isn't the number of work days, but rather the amount of work Singaporeans have to deal with.”

THE BOTTOMLINE

For some companies, the transition to shorter work weeks may be made easier if they can adopt high-productivity practices — and the Government can help with the latter by offering subsidies or grants, experts told TODAY.

However, they also acknowledged that a four-day-work-week solution may not be applicable to all businesses or industries.

It would thus be unrealistic to expect the Government to implement such a policy nationwide.

“While many industries can adapt to shorter work weeks, those that rely heavily on physical presence or customer service may face more significant challenges. Industries with highly specialised roles may also need to find creative solutions,” said Mr Kenji Naito of recruitment firm Reeracoen.

With Singaporeans, by and large, still working longer than the expected 40-hour week, experts said that the big shift to a four-day week might not be likely.

“For Singapore, a transition to a 4.5-day work week may be more realistic given our (work) culture,” said Mr Samir Bedi of professional services firm EY.

“And it requires the participation of the entire ecosystem — including workers, businesses, unions, trade associations and chambers and the Government.”

Associate Professor Walter Theseira, a labour economist from the Singapore University of Social Sciences, said that as things stand currently, one of the more immediate things that can be worked on to improve workers' welfare is "bringing work hours more in line with the statutory norm to begin with, rather than straight jumping into four days (work week)".

He added that employees can be offered more time away from work not necessarily by cutting down the number of days in a work week, but through giving additional leave and time-off entitlements and other flexible work arrangements.

Ultimately, a four-day work week is not the be all, end all.

“It cannot be assumed that once this policy is implemented, the staff will be automatically happy,” said Mr Nam of Page Executive.

Agreeing, Associate Professor Trevor Yu of Nanyang Business School, Nanyang Technological University said: "It would only succeed if a high level of trust exists between management and employees, where autonomy, empowerment, and flexibility are essential attributes of work culture in place of presenteeism and micromanagement".

On the other hand, if not implemented properly, shortening the work week may lead to workers experiencing more stress from having to complete the same amount of work under tighter time constraints.

“It is a bit counter-intuitive, as the purpose of a shorter work week is to promote work-life balance,” said Mr Nam.