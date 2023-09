The Big Read in short: Is a 4-day work week as good as it sounds?

SINGAPORE — While other employees dive straight into work right after a short weekend respite, Ms Nabilah Awang spends her Monday mornings exercising, settling some house chores or “just recharging” by herself after two days of spending quality time with her family.

Such luxury is made possible by her employer, a commodity price reporting agency, which has implemented a 4.5-day work week, giving her time off from work every Monday morning.

“I know it's just some time in the day but those few hours really make a difference when you juggle work and caring for two children,” said the 30-year-old reporter who has two children aged two and one.

“Now I don’t get that dreaded feeling on Sunday evening thinking about work the next day… Overall as a mother and an employee, I feel recharged for the week.”

For Mr Aminurrashid Hasnordin, however, his 10-month experiment with a four-day work week from mid-2020 yielded mixed results.

“My team took less MC (medical leave). Maybe because they feel guilty missing any more work day since the work week was already short,” the chef and co-founder of food & beverage (F&B) business The Social Outcast said in jest.

However, he saw his workers’ productivity drop somewhat as they either felt less rested if given staggered off-days, or they would make mistakes which "always happened when a worker comes back from the long weekend".

The entire team then sat down to discuss the issue and agreed to returning to a five-day work week arrangement around mid-2021.