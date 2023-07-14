The Big Read in short: Can public rental and BTO residents co-exist harmoniously in same HDB block?

SINGAPORE — When Ms Subashini, a relief security guard, heard that her block in West Plains@Bukit Batok has a mix of units which included rental flats, she was not happy.

The 41-year-old owns a three room Build-to-Order (BTO) flat and having lived in a rental unit before, she believes that there are "a lot of differences" between rental tenants and homeowners, such as the former not taking care of the common area and not respecting the neighbours and their privacy.

"Sometimes they like to do things at a very late timing, and they like to take up the space outside the corridor, and they smoke in the corridor. You can also hear a lot of quarrels and noise,” she said.

Before she moved in to her new home in 2021, Ms Subashini said that she was not aware that she would be sharing her housing block with rental units.

However, prospective homeowners interested in purchasing a BTO unit in these prime locations are notified beforehand of the integrated blocks that consists of public rental flats when they apply for a unit through the Housing and Development Board portal.

While Ms Subashini, who declined to give her full name, is not a fan of integrated blocks, she did share that she has had some positive experiences with families from rental units in her block since moving into Block 468B, Bukit Batok Street 41 in West Plains@Bukit Batok in 2021.

"It's mostly because of my two children who are 10 and 12 years old. We would meet the other rental unit families in the playground where our children would play together, and we would end up having a conversation about different shared interests," she said.

WHY IT MATTERS

In an effort to promote more inclusive neighbourhoods, HDB has since 2014 introduced integrated blocks with rental and sold units in its BTO projects.

To date, HDB has launched a total of 20 integrated blocks across 13 BTO projects, including three blocks that have since been completed in Marsiling Greenview, West Plains@Bukit Batok, and Fernvale Glades.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee said in a parliamentary reply last week that a total of 15 blocks will be completed by 2028, including three blocks slated for completion in 2024.

These rental units are under the HDB's Public Rental Scheme which provides lower-income households with subsidies to rent a one-room or two-room flat starting from S$26 a month.

The integrated blocks are part of the Government's strategy to tackle growing inequality and stratification, a point highlighted by then National Development Minister Lawrence Wong in Parliament in May 2018.

The Government has also since doubled down on its efforts by extending the integrated blocks to BTO projects under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model which are currently under construction in prime, central locations such as River Peaks I in Rochor and Alexandra Vale near Redhill MRT Station.

However, the pricing of BTO flats in an integrated block is no different from that of a normal block.