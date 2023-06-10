The Big Read in short: Homegrown food produce — will Singaporeans bite despite bigger price tags?

SINGAPORE — Though local food produce costs more than imported ones, Ms Doreen Chan still believes she is getting more bang for her buck by buying local, as they are “fresher” and “better in quality”.

“I like hydroponic vegetables because they are much cleaner to me," said the 76-year-old, who works in the healing services industry.

"I get local eggs too, like Seng Choon eggs, which I find to be fresher than imported eggs. They’re more expensive, by a dollar or so, but the quality of local produce is so much better.”

Ms Chan is one of the few who are undeterred by the generally higher prices of local produce, based on TODAY’s interviews with 10 consumers.

For most of them, the costlier local options is a deterrent.

A common sentiment comes from 20-year-old student, Ms Clarissa Lim, who said: “I always look out for prices when buying produce, and the higher cost of local produce definitely deters me from buying them.

“Money is tight these days because of rising inflation, so it’s important that I save the extra bit of money.”

The issue of supporting local produce and its higher costs is in the spotlight after Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu spoke about it in Parliament in April.

In her speech, Ms Fu highlighted Singapore’s “30 by 30” goal, which was announced in 2019, to produce 30 per cent of the nation’s nutritional needs locally by 2030.

Ms Fu called for more support in buying local, even if they cost more than imported produce.

“When we buy local, we are supporting our local farms and F&B businesses that use local produce. We are co-investing in our food resilience for the future. It is a symbiotic relationship,” she said.

WHY IT MATTERS

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in response to TODAY's queries that local produce is one of Singapore's strategies in strengthening its food security and mitigates the country's reliance on imports.

Singapore currently imports more than 90 per cent of its food.

SFA said efforts are underway to boost local production, such as the Lim Chu Kang Masterplan, which will transform the area into a high-tech, highly productive and resource-efficient agri-food cluster.

The agency has also been supporting the industry to boost its capabilities and capacity through various incentives and grants for food producers to adopt innovative farming technologies or carry out research and development.

However, based on TODAY's interviews with consumers, industry experts and eight food producers, such efforts have yet to help reduce the cost of production enough to lower the prices of local produce and increase consumer buy-in.

Local food producers told TODAY that competition from lower-priced imported produce is their biggest challenge. For most of them, the high cost of manpower and production here is the main factor that drives up the prices of their products.

According to food security experts, the price conundrum is an issue that needs to be addressed if the “30 by 30” target is to be realised.

THE BIG PICTURE

Mr Melvin Tan, director of fish farm Blue Ocean Harvest, explained that the production cost in Singapore can easily be three times higher than say in Malaysia.

“This poses a challenge in bringing our products to local supermarkets so they can be easily accessed by the public.”

Farming in land-scarce Singapore also means that the cost of land leases is high, which is another contributing factor to the price of local produce.