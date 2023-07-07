The Big Read in Short: Retrenchment blues for young workers

SINGAPORE — As a fresh polytechnic graduate, retrenchment was the last thing on Mr Jonah Tan’s mind when he first started work as a junior game designer. But barely 15 months into the job, he was among three in four employees let go by the studio in June.

“There were some clues and indications of the game (title) slowing down but I didn't know it would have such an impact this quickly,” said the 24-year-old.

“This being my first full-time job also contributed to the shock, as I wasn't sure if this was a common thing, or what would happen next,” he added.

He declined to name his employer as the layoffs are due to the studio’s plan to shut down the game title and its customers have not been informed about the development.

Like Mr Tan, one former Grab employee who spoke to TODAY recently was caught off guard when he was informed — on a weekday night while on leave — that he was among 1,000 people being made redundant.

Just last September, Mr Alex Hungate, the chief operating officer of the ride-hailing and food delivery app had told Reuters: “I know other companies have been doing mass layoffs, so we don’t see ourselves in that category”.

The retrenched employee, who declined to be named, had felt secure because after the last retrenchment round in 2020, Grab managed to avoid mass layoffs even as its competitors and other technology companies were shedding headcount. The fact that his team had been doing well in the company gave him a deeper sense of security.

“I felt like I was in the safest team, in the safest company in the industry,” said the 30-plus-year-old who had worked in Grab for “a handful of years” in a senior tech role.

“All who reached out to me (after the layoff) expressed the same ‘wow, it came out of nowhere’ sort of feeling.”

Individuals like Mr Tan and the former Grab staff member are among many young workers whose lives have been disrupted by these recent spate of layoffs, at a time when they are about to build a career or start a family.

WHY IT MATTERS

While retrenchment numbers in Singapore are relatively low, they have been on the rise in recent months. Quarterly layoffs here last peaked at 9,120 less than three years ago, in the third quarter of 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The number of workers made redundant has been going up for three straight quarters, coming in at 3,820 in the first three months of 2023, according to the Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM) latest labour market report.