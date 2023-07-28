The Big Read in Short: When families are torn apart by extramarital affairs

SINGAPORE — When Ms Rebecca Smith picked up a call on her husband’s phone one midnight, little did she realise that her world was about to come crashing down.

Two years into a marriage with a three-month-old daughter, Ms Smith, who was then 34, was still high with the excitement of starting a family with the man she thought she would spend the rest of her life with.

“The phone rang in the study while he was asleep, so I answered it. But on the other end, it was the woman who my husband had been having an affair with,” she said.

“Fortunately, I was able to find out about the truth then and there because (the woman) told me the whole story about what was going on.”

Recalling the anger and sadness she felt when she learned of her former husband’s affair in 2016, Ms Smith described it as a “traumatic and devastating” episode.

“It was like my world collapsed… I sacrificed so much to start a family with him while I was pursuing a PhD, and was filled with hope and happiness of a family life,” she said.

“I was dealing with postpartum (and) the breach of trust by the man I planned my life with. The hurt and pain I felt was horrible.”

What hurt most, however, was when her husband tried to justify his actions.

Claiming that she had neglected her appearance after she gave birth, and that her personality had changed after marriage, Ms Smith recalled that his allegations made her feel “worthless” and affected her self-esteem.

“Before I discovered the affair, he would never say these things to me. It was a shock — why would he say that?”

Seven years on, Ms Smith said that she has finally moved on, using the process of healing after her divorce to rebuild her life, motivated by the desire to provide her daughter with a good environment to grow up in.

Extramarital affairs have become the talk of the town recently.

Mr Tan Chuan-Jin, who was Speaker of Parliament and People’s Action Party (PAP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Marine Parade GRC, and PAP MP for Tampines GRC Cheng Li Hui resigned on July 17 from their seats in Parliament and the ruling party. Their exit from politics was because of an affair.

Just two days later, Worker’s Party (WP) MP for Aljunied GRC Leon Perera and fellow WP central executive committee member Nicole Seah also resigned from the opposition party after admitting to an affair. The revelation was precipitated by a leaked video of the pair holding hands over a candlelit dinner.

Mr Tan, Mr Perera and Ms Seah are all married with children.