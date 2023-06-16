The Big Read in short: When pets are no longer just pets

SINGAPORE — Every few hours while overseas, Mrs Chan would look at her home’s internet surveillance camera to check on her beloved “furkid” Coco Bean — only to find the brown bundle of fur waiting by the main door.

It was a hard sight to bear, and she could not stop thinking about her pet toy poodle which had been adopted when it was barely a year old.

So, Mrs Chan, who is in her 50s, paid between S$500 and S$800 to settle the necessary paperwork and health checkups to bring her now eight-year-old pet along on her long holiday trips.

“It’s not easy to travel with Coco as there’s a lot of paperwork when bringing a pet overseas. Due to certain restrictions, we can only travel to certain places and take certain flights which are pet-friendly,” explained Mrs Chan, who declined to share her full name or occupation.

From searching for a pet-friendly airline that allows Coco Bean to travel in the cabin, to planning an entire trip around her beloved pet, the woman told TODAY that the hassle is all worth it to bring her “furkid” along.

Most European airlines are pet-friendly as pet travel is common in the continent, she said.

Mrs Chan — who has amassed more than 5,500 followers on Instagram featuring the poodle’s numerous trips across Europe, outfits and freshly cooked meals — is part of a growing number of pet owners going above and beyond for their beloved animals.