The Big Read in short: When pets are no longer just pets

Each week, TODAY’s long-running Big Read series delves into the trends and issues that matter. This week, we look at how more Singaporeans are forging closer bonds with their pets and some of the challenges they face. This is a shortened version of the full feature, which can be found here.
- In recent years, not only has the number of pet owners in Singapore gone up, they are also getting more attached to their beloved animals
- Because many now see their pets as part of their family, they spare no expenses in caring and providing for them
- This has sparked an industry of non-traditional services for pets, such as palliative care, bespoke funeral arrangements as well insurance and estate planning services
- Despite this, pet owners and advocates say Singapore's pet ecosystem still has some gaps pertaining to workplace policies, public transport and pet care services
- They also offer some suggestions, including compassionate leave for pet owners when their pets die and more regulations around pet services
SINGAPORE — Every few hours while overseas, Mrs Chan would look at her home’s internet surveillance camera to check on her beloved “furkid” Coco Bean — only to find the brown bundle of fur waiting by the main door.
It was a hard sight to bear, and she could not stop thinking about her pet toy poodle which had been adopted when it was barely a year old.
So, Mrs Chan, who is in her 50s, paid between S$500 and S$800 to settle the necessary paperwork and health checkups to bring her now eight-year-old pet along on her long holiday trips.
“It’s not easy to travel with Coco as there’s a lot of paperwork when bringing a pet overseas. Due to certain restrictions, we can only travel to certain places and take certain flights which are pet-friendly,” explained Mrs Chan, who declined to share her full name or occupation.
From searching for a pet-friendly airline that allows Coco Bean to travel in the cabin, to planning an entire trip around her beloved pet, the woman told TODAY that the hassle is all worth it to bring her “furkid” along.
Most European airlines are pet-friendly as pet travel is common in the continent, she said.
Mrs Chan — who has amassed more than 5,500 followers on Instagram featuring the poodle’s numerous trips across Europe, outfits and freshly cooked meals — is part of a growing number of pet owners going above and beyond for their beloved animals.
WHY IT MATTERS
The number of dog licences in Singapore has increased from about 70,000 in 2019 to about 87,000 in 2022, said Animal & Veterinary Service’s group director Jessica Kwok.
The authorities require only dog owners to apply for a licence.
According to an Euromonitor International report, the pet dog population in Singapore is around 114,000 in 2023, up by almost 3 per cent from 2019.
The pet cat population hovers around 94,000 this year, a jump of almost 10 per cent compared with 2019.
Pet owners told TODAY that they see the animals as more than just pets — the emotional bonds forged have left them feeling more like parents to their furry, feathery, and sometimes scaly pals.
However, “pawrents” and pet advocates said that despite more people having pets and growing more attached to them, there remain some gaps in the pet ecosystem in Singapore pertaining to workplace policies, public transport and pet care services.
THE BIG PICTURE
Their love for their pets has seen some pet owners going all out to provide the animals with the finer things in life.
For Ms Trina Liang, beyond the time spent in helping Max, her Singapore Special, open up to humans, she also has one small indulgence for the dog — its wardrobe.
The 52-year-old, who works in the finance industry, has about 50 neckerchiefs for Max. They cost about S$5 each, with Ms Liang going to Spotlight store to select the cloth before getting them individually tailored at Far East Plaza.
This treat is small for the amount of love Max has given Ms Liang, a Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) board member.
For Ms Emmanuella Quek, 51, a full-time pet-caretaker who has two cats, aged 15 and 18, and a five-year-old toy poodle, pampering and caring for her pets “is all worth it”.
She once spent more than S$17,000 on medical expenses for her French bulldog, which had since died.
When asked why she did it, Ms Quek said she had to give her dog a fighting chance to survive.
“Just like a child. Would you just put them to sleep because they are sick? With animals, it’s the same, you should not give up.”
The owners' love for their “furkids” has sparked an industry of luxurious services for pets, such as palliative care, therapy, funeral services and daycares.
RehabVet, established in 2019 to provide rehabilitation services for animals, said demand for its services has grown by 400 per cent since 2020.
A lawyer also told TODAY that he has seen growing interest in estate planning among pet owners, and has completed two such plans involving pet care last year.
THE BOTTOMLINE
Even as their attachment to their pets have deepened, “pawrents” said they still face some challenges.
They cited concerns about medical bills, lack of regulations around pet services and having to rely on crowdfunding for blood transfusions to save their pets’ lives in a medical emergency.
They also noted that public transport options for pets are limited, and that some taxi drivers turn them away.
One pet owner also recounted how when she lost her dog in 2021, her colleagues were snickering as she tried to work while grieving.
One human resource expert told TODAY that as people humanise their pets, it is not unexpected that some may seek compassionate leave to grieve for their pets’ deaths.
Member of Parliament for Nee Soon Group Representation Constituency Louis Ng said that while Singapore lags behind some countries in being pet friendly, there is hope for further progress.
Some suggestions the animal advocate has brought up previously include an animal polyclinic to provide cheaper healthcare for pets and banning certain procedures that have been recognised as animal cruelty in some countries around the world, such as declawing and debarking.
Speaking to TODAY, Mr Ng raised other potential regulations to improve pet welfare here, such as ending "convenience euthanasia", where animals are euthanised without other training or healthcare options considered.
However, he noted that some suggestions can be difficult for the Government to implement due to the tight fiscal budget it has to work with. He also noted that there are "religious reasons" that must be taken into consideration.
This is where non-governmental organisations have stepped up. SPCA for one has a community clinic that provides subsidised treatment.
Just last month, the organisation offered its first of 10 free pet health screening for low-income households for 2023.
Ms Kwok of AVS said that it takes a "community-based approach to encourage responsible pet ownership, and consults and engages a diverse range of stakeholders, including animal welfare groups, veterinarians, pet boarders and breeders, pet and non-pet owners and the wider public".
It has various initiatives to educate people on responsible pet ownership, such as through events, webinar series and talks, said Ms Kwok.
On a brighter note, some pet owners are happy to see further moves towards making Singapore a more pet-accepting nation, such as allowing Housing and Development Board dwellers to own bigger dogs and possibly cats too, should a public consultation by AVS this month produce the result that animal lovers are rooting for.
Ms Liang, Max’s owner, called on animal lovers here to do their part by adopting “the many animals that need homes at the SPCA”.
“We (must) also be prepared to be the forever home for our animals,” she added.
