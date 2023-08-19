The Big Read: Transporting migrant workers on lorries — why can't we stop the unsafe practice after so long?

A few other migrant workers who spoke to TODAY recently — mostly under anonymity due to fear of reprisals — lamented how their pleas to employers were met with indifference at best or on many occasions, threats of deportation.

“I cannot open (my) mouth…boss will say: ‘This one, I will send back already’,” said one worker from India who worked as a lorry driver in the construction industry for five years, before recently moving to a different industry. He added that riding on the back of lorries “is not just dangerous, it’s very, very dangerous”.

The long-running debate on the issue of safer transportation for foreign workers was reignited recently, following two such accidents and a parliamentary adjournment motion filed by Member of Parliament (MP) Louis Ng in July, asking for a timeline towards legislating a ban on ferrying workers at the back of lorries, and some interim measures in the meantime.

Two petitions were also raised by members of the public and non-government organisations (NGOs) in July, followed by a joint response on Aug 1 by 25 business and trade associations.

While reiterating the business fraternity’s commitment to workers’ safety, the statement cautioned against any form of immediate legislation, warning people to brace themselves for traffic jams, higher costs and “a change in social compact” if they insist on hastily changing the way workers are transported.

The statement inevitably drew flak from members of the public, with some accusing businesses of prioritising profits over human lives, trying to push the bill (and blame) on society, and dragging their feet given that the debate has been going on for so long.

Singapore’s Ambassador-at-Large Tommy Koh also reacted negatively to the statement, saying that the business groups “are resorting to scare tactics to support their cause”.

“We should not be misled by their campaign,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

On the Government’s part, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) and government partner agencies issued a joint statement on Aug 2, reaffirming their commitment to workers’ safety while highlighting that a big push that threaten the ability of businesses to stay open may put employees' jobs at risk, besides other “knock-on effects” on society like more expensive or delayed infrastructure projects.

“We want to safeguard both safety and livelihoods of our workers, and have worked closely with stakeholders on a suite of additional safety measures,” the joint statement said, highlighting incremental steps taken over the years.

Amid the renewed debate, a few local companies shared with TODAY the extent of their cost concerns, and other operational challenges they had experienced in trying to switch to safer transport modes.

At the same time, most parties lobbying for better treatment of workers — including NGOs focusing on the welfare of migrant workers — said they empathised with the challenges faced by businesses.

Ms Jewel Yi, co-lead of ground-up movement Covid-19 Migrant Support Coalition (CMSC), acknowledged how difficult it is to be an employer in Singapore and that cost issues would “affect the rice bowls of people on the ground”.

While “we definitely do not and should not demonise” employers in this debate, she stressed that the main point that safe transport proponents are making is “whether the cost concerns of employers should outweigh the lives and limbs of workers”.

While the issue is pressing, and perhaps even overdue, the advocates are not demanding an instant overhaul of the long-running practice.

Instead, the groups are seeking a commitment to a timeline marked by concrete steps — such as greater consultations, pilots and studying various alternative solutions underpinned by a greater political will — so that workers do not have to wait indefinitely in hopes that “complexities” faced by the businesses will be addressed.

HOW FAR HAS THE NEEDLE MOVED?

In the latest Parliament sitting earlier this month, Mr Ng, a People’s Action Party (PAP) MP for Nee Soon Group Representation Constituency, noted how President Halimah Yacob had raised the same issue 14 years ago while she was still a parliamentarian.

Since then, the matter has been raised and debated numerous times.

For example, in the May 2021 parliamentary sittings — after a spate of fatal accidents involving lorries carrying workers — elected MPs from PAP and the opposition Workers’ Party (WP), Non-Constituency MPs from Progress Singapore Party, and Nominated MPs called on the Government to take steps to address the problem.

This year alone, the matter has been raised on multiple occasions — once during the debate on the President’s Address in April and a few more times via parliamentary questions and the adjournment motion by Mr Ng last month.

In terms of actions, the Government has introduced a few incremental measures over the years.

These include requiring the front passenger cabin to be fully occupied before the rear deck can be used to carry workers and mandating lorries transporting workers to be fitted with canopies and higher side railings.

“These measures have helped to enhance safety and reduce the risk for workers,” said the authorities in their Aug 2 joint statement.