3 common body goals, and expert treatments to help achieve them

With its raft of targeted shaping and wellness solutions, dorra Slimming aims to help modern-day women looking to trim the lower body, overcome plateaus by detoxing or achieve overall toning.

Setting body goals is a common resolution, but shedding those pounds is often easier said than done. Genetics, lifestyle habits and even sleep patterns play a role in an individual’s ability to manage weight.



Local company dorra Slimming, which has seven outlets spread across the island, aims to help women achieve their ideal silhouette in a fuss-free way. The brand places a special focus on slimming treatments – all under an hour – that leverage technology and all-natural ampoules. To date, the slimming chain has served over 50,000 customers, including celebrity mums Joanne Peh, Kimberly Chia and Tay Kewei. The trio recently took part in dorra’s Ultimate Slimming Challenge, where a combination of customisable slimming treatments and home care products helped them tackle weight gain.

According to dorra’s head slimming specialist Elle Sng, its signature solutions – Intense Fat Burning Slimming Treatment, Speedy Detox Treatment and Novashape Treatment – are designed to address three common body-related concerns faced by women today.

BODY GOAL 1: TRIMMING THE LOWER BODY