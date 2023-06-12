3 common body goals, and expert treatments to help achieve them
With its raft of targeted shaping and wellness solutions, dorra Slimming aims to help modern-day women looking to trim the lower body, overcome plateaus by detoxing or achieve overall toning.
Setting body goals is a common resolution, but shedding those pounds is often easier said than done. Genetics, lifestyle habits and even sleep patterns play a role in an individual’s ability to manage weight.
Local company dorra Slimming, which has seven outlets spread across the island, aims to help women achieve their ideal silhouette in a fuss-free way. The brand places a special focus on slimming treatments – all under an hour – that leverage technology and all-natural ampoules. To date, the slimming chain has served over 50,000 customers, including celebrity mums Joanne Peh, Kimberly Chia and Tay Kewei. The trio recently took part in dorra’s Ultimate Slimming Challenge, where a combination of customisable slimming treatments and home care products helped them tackle weight gain.
According to dorra’s head slimming specialist Elle Sng, its signature solutions – Intense Fat Burning Slimming Treatment, Speedy Detox Treatment and Novashape Treatment – are designed to address three common body-related concerns faced by women today.
BODY GOAL 1: TRIMMING THE LOWER BODY
Lower body heft is troubling for many women – the tummy, hip and thigh area can be tricky to slim. “For extra help with these problem spots, we recommend the Intense Fat Burning Slimming Treatment,” said Ms Sng.
To address her postpartum lower body weight gain, Kimberly recently underwent this treatment, which includes a wrap that helps “even out tummy bulges”. Thereafter, an ampoule containing peptides and purple carnitine is applied to the problem area using a handheld infrared device. According to Ms Sng, the latter emits heat and light, helping the ampoule penetrate more deeply. “The peptides, which have a small molecular size, can reach the deeper layers beneath the skin and potentially help with trimming the lower body,” added Ms Sng.
After two months of treatments, Kimberly noticed that she had dropped a size. “I could fit into some of my pre-pregnancy bottoms again,” she said.
BODY GOAL 2: OVERCOMING PLATEAUS BY DETOXING
Plateaus are a common speed bump experienced by women working on shaping up. Having encountered this, actress Joanne said: “It’s not just about losing weight. Like many women, I have some areas on my body that I have challenges toning, despite putting in the work.”
Joanne brought those concerns to dorra and was prescribed a regimen that includes the Speedy Detox Treatment. “The treatment uses a seaweed clarifying ampoule that aims to flush out toxins, reduce cellulite, and improve skin tone and elasticity,” said Ms Sng.
The ampoule contains natural ingredients like bladderwrack extract and caffeine that work in concert to tackle fat deposits and toxin build-up, shared the slimming specialist. Administered via a suction machine, the treatment includes a massage that facilitates lymphatic drainage for better circulation.
Ms Sng added that treatment benefits go beyond slimming. “Customers have experienced improved bowel movement, reduced tension in the body and less ‘wind’ in the tummy – a boon for women who have just given birth.”
For Joanne, the treatment helped her feel less sluggish, and her body was “firmer to the touch”, she shared.
BODY GOAL 3: OVERALL TONING
Ms Sng recommends dorra’s full-body treatment, the Novashape Treatment, for time-strapped women “looking for a relaxing way to tone up”.
The therapist begins by applying a ‘fat-softening cream’ – enriched with guarana, capsaicin and Vitamin E – evenly on the body before using clingfilm wrap to enhance the cream’s absorption. “Therapists are trained to wrap the body in a way that’s specific to shaping and firming,” said Ms Sng.
The customer then spends the next 20 to 30 minutes comfortably ensconced in an infrared spa capsule. Ms Sng shared that this form of infrared therapy raises the body’s core temperature, which can boost calorie burning, similar to what one would experience in a sauna, and has toning benefits.
A HOLISTIC APPROACH
Recognising that there isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach to slimming, mother of three Kewei said: “Dorra offers customers a body-fat analysis and a one-to-one consultation to craft custom programmes that best suit one’s treatment needs.”
These analyses help therapists identify red flags in the customer's daily habits and create a treatment plan that keeps in mind target areas that they’d like to work on. Customers typically start with one to two sessions a week, but this tapers down to once or twice a month when results start to show*.
Kewei appreciates how dorra’s customised approach allows customers the flexibility of selecting add-ons to complement their treatment. She shared: “I chose to add the algae mask to my Intense Fat Burning Slimming Treatment because it’s specifically designed for postpartum weight loss with its firming and shaping properties.”
Ms Sng added that “what you eat is as important as what you do”. At dorra, in-house nutritionists design sustainable meal plans tailored to the customer's needs and way of life.
“Keeping up with a healthy diet and lifestyle will complement and sustain results for a longer period. It’s important to drink enough water, eat balanced meals, quit smoking, reduce alcohol intake and get at least eight hours of sleep daily,” she highlighted.
