Charting a greener course as a sustainability officer
NTUC LearningHub’s exclusive partnership with TÜV SÜD offers a job-ready certification that is financially accessible and endorsed by prominent companies.
In the realm of corporate sustainability, action speaks louder than words. It involves intentionally embedding green practices into every facet of business operations and overarching strategy.
For many businesses, navigating the array of challenges and opportunities presented by sustainability can be daunting. NTUC LearningHub’s Special Report 2022 on Sustainability found that while nine in 10 business leaders recognised the importance of integrating sustainability into their business strategy, 41 per cent cited the lack of specialised talent or expertise as a barrier to setting sustainability goals.
Even when companies manage to formulate sustainability strategies, they often encounter roadblocks: 47 per cent of respondents identified a dearth of expertise as an obstacle in shaping these strategies. In addition, 86 per cent of business leaders agreed that there was a gap in expertise and skill sets required for steering sustainability initiatives within their organisation.
To bridge this knowledge gap and empower more companies and business professionals to embrace sustainable practices, NTUC LearningHub has collaborated with the academy division of TÜV SÜD in Singapore, an internationally recognised provider of safety, quality, security and sustainability solutions, to introduce the Professional Certification in Business Sustainability Management ISO Standards.
INDUSTRY-LEADING EDUCATION FROM PROMINENT PROVIDERS
NTUC LearningHub, committed to enhancing the employability of working individuals through continuous education and training, has been a driving force since 2004, having assisted over 29,000 organisations and provided more than 2.6 million training opportunities.
Commenting on its exclusive partnership with TÜV SÜD in Singapore in launching the Professional Certification in Business Sustainability Management ISO Standards, Mr Tay Ee Learn, chief sector skills officer of NTUC LearningHub, highlighted the expertise of TÜV SÜD in facilitating the adoption and maintenance of rigorous ISO sustainability standards.
Mr Tay said: “Not only will the certification address the rising demand for sustainability-trained professionals, it also supports graduates and mid-career professionals who aspire to equip themselves with market-ready competencies to take on in-demand sustainability-related job roles.”
TÜV SÜD in Singapore, a wholly owned subsidiary of TÜV SÜD AG, specialises in testing, inspection, certification, auditing and training services. Since 1866, the company has remained committed to advancing progress by protecting people, the environment and assets from technology-related risks. Through a global workforce exceeding 26,000 employees across more than 1,000 locations, TÜV SÜD adds value to customers and partners by enabling market access and managing risks to create a safer and more sustainable future.
EXCELLING IN SUSTAINABILITY
The Professional Certification in Business Sustainability Management has been well-received by participants eager to elevate their workplace contributions and careers.
Mr Au Yang Sian, director and regional head of operations planning and inventory at Zuellig Pharma Holdings, said that one module – the ISO 22301:2019 Business Continuity Management System Implementer Training – offered a particularly engaging learning experience.
“The programme’s thoughtful design incorporates ample opportunities for class discussion, engaging video content that enhances understanding, and practical exercises to facilitate the application of acquired concepts. Additionally, it offers a preparatory online component, allowing busy professionals to access the material at their own pace and preferred timing through a user-friendly platform,” he shared.
His colleague Shamsir Ali, a regional quality assurance and health, safety, security and environment manager, called the module an “enlightening experience”. Said Mr Shamsir: “The comprehensive content gives us an in-depth understanding of business continuity management, equipping us with the knowledge and skills necessary for practical application in real-world scenarios.”
Intended for sustainability and sustainability-linked professionals, including facilities and operations managers, strategy consultants, finance managers and environment professionals, the certification offers two tracks: Facility and cybersecurity.
Participants of the facility track undergo a specialised module titled ISO 41001:2018 Facility Management Systems Implementer Training, while those on the cybersecurity track have the opportunity to attend the Cybersecurity Essentials and Trustmark course.
Both tracks encompass essential modules covering pertinent subjects, such as business continuity, information security, anti-bribery and energy management. The tailored curriculum imparts universal sustainability principles and best practices that can be adapted across diverse industries.
The tracks empower participants to tackle environmental challenges, such as transitioning to renewable energy, making data centres more sustainable, meeting sustainability reporting requirements and optimising carbon credits.
According to Mr Zack Lee of Greensafe International, the certification’s ISO 22301:2019 Business Continuity Management System Implementer Training module has enhanced his proficiency in developing and overseeing robust business continuity plans. Much like Mr Au and Mr Shamsir, he enjoyed the interactive style of learning, which encourages engagement with both instructors and peers.
ACCESS TO FUNDING OPPORTUNITIES FOR JOB-READY LEARNING
The Professional Certification in Business Sustainability Management is designed to be accessible to those passionate about driving sustainability in the business world.
Depending on the funding programme offered, both individuals and corporate-sponsored participants can enjoy up to 70 per cent SkillsFuture Singapore funding for course fees. In addition, corporate-sponsored learners under the Career Conversion Programme or Place-and-Train Programme receive between 70 and 90 per cent salary support during the course.
The certification boasts a flexible learning structure with stackable credentials, encompassing five modules to be completed within two years. Embracing a learner-centric approach, the curriculum employs a flipped classroom technique that entails e-learning, classroom instruction and project-based work.
Upon completing all modules, participants undergo a job-readiness assessment by TÜV SÜD in Singapore, culminating in a professional certificate endorsed by both NTUC LearningHub and TÜV SÜD in Singapore.
Mr Richard Hong, CEO of TÜV SÜD ASEAN, said: “In launching the stackable ISO credential pathway, we are not only equipping individual professionals with widely recognised qualifications applicable across industries but also empowering them to become invaluable contributors to businesses on their sustainability journey. Besides enhancing employability, this initiative opens doors to in-demand roles across various growth sectors, catalysing a transformative workforce primed for a sustainable future.”
