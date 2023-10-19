Charting a greener course as a sustainability officer

NTUC LearningHub’s exclusive partnership with TÜV SÜD offers a job-ready certification that is financially accessible and endorsed by prominent companies.

In the realm of corporate sustainability, action speaks louder than words. It involves intentionally embedding green practices into every facet of business operations and overarching strategy.

For many businesses, navigating the array of challenges and opportunities presented by sustainability can be daunting. NTUC LearningHub’s Special Report 2022 on Sustainability found that while nine in 10 business leaders recognised the importance of integrating sustainability into their business strategy, 41 per cent cited the lack of specialised talent or expertise as a barrier to setting sustainability goals.

Even when companies manage to formulate sustainability strategies, they often encounter roadblocks: 47 per cent of respondents identified a dearth of expertise as an obstacle in shaping these strategies. In addition, 86 per cent of business leaders agreed that there was a gap in expertise and skill sets required for steering sustainability initiatives within their organisation.

To bridge this knowledge gap and empower more companies and business professionals to embrace sustainable practices, NTUC LearningHub has collaborated with the academy division of TÜV SÜD in Singapore, an internationally recognised provider of safety, quality, security and sustainability solutions, to introduce the Professional Certification in Business Sustainability Management ISO Standards.

INDUSTRY-LEADING EDUCATION FROM PROMINENT PROVIDERS

NTUC LearningHub, committed to enhancing the employability of working individuals through continuous education and training, has been a driving force since 2004, having assisted over 29,000 organisations and provided more than 2.6 million training opportunities.

Commenting on its exclusive partnership with TÜV SÜD in Singapore in launching the Professional Certification in Business Sustainability Management ISO Standards, Mr Tay Ee Learn, chief sector skills officer of NTUC LearningHub, highlighted the expertise of TÜV SÜD in facilitating the adoption and maintenance of rigorous ISO sustainability standards.

Mr Tay said: “Not only will the certification address the rising demand for sustainability-trained professionals, it also supports graduates and mid-career professionals who aspire to equip themselves with market-ready competencies to take on in-demand sustainability-related job roles.”