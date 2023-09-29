Confront your deepest fears at Sunway Lagoon’s Nights of Fright 9

Prepare for spine-chilling spectacles and legendary monsters this Halloween season.

Whether it’s the nightmarish visage of Freddie Krueger that invades your dreams or the eerie laughter of the pontianak that sends chills down your spine, the realm of the supernatural has long captivated the human imagination, inciting both terror and exhilaration.

This September, gear up for an amplified dose of both as Sunway Lagoon unveils an array of bone-tingling attractions for the ninth edition of its annual Halloween extravaganza Nights of Fright.

Said Mr Calvin Ho, executive director of Sunway Theme Parks: “For an electrifying experience that caters to thrill-seekers, our passionate production team has gone the extra mile to create four brand-new haunted houses inspired by terrors from the East and West for Nights of Fright 9 (NOF9).”

RUN, AND DON’T LOOK BACK

Have you ever watched a horror movie and thought you could outsmart the villain? Here’s your chance to pit your wits against a nefarious barber with a secret.

At The Legend of Sweeney Todd: Barbershop Killer of Fleet Street, you’ll journey back to the Victorian era and confront the notorious razor-wielding fiend. As you flee from his clutches, think twice about accepting the meat pies baked by his devilish partner Mrs Lovett.

Once you’ve successfully navigated the labyrinthine walls of this attraction, head to the back of the park for even more terrifying thrills at Texas Chainsaw Massacre - Out.Back.Attack! Here, wandering visitors will chance upon Leatherface’s secret sheds, where it won’t take long to register that the scattered pieces of skin don’t come from animals. Get ready to run for your life when the maniac announces his appearance with the deafening roar of his iconic chainsaw.

ENCOUNTERS OF THE UNDEAD KIND