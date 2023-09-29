Confront your deepest fears at Sunway Lagoon’s Nights of Fright 9
Prepare for spine-chilling spectacles and legendary monsters this Halloween season.
Prepare for spine-chilling spectacles and legendary monsters this Halloween season.
Whether it’s the nightmarish visage of Freddie Krueger that invades your dreams or the eerie laughter of the pontianak that sends chills down your spine, the realm of the supernatural has long captivated the human imagination, inciting both terror and exhilaration.
This September, gear up for an amplified dose of both as Sunway Lagoon unveils an array of bone-tingling attractions for the ninth edition of its annual Halloween extravaganza Nights of Fright.
Said Mr Calvin Ho, executive director of Sunway Theme Parks: “For an electrifying experience that caters to thrill-seekers, our passionate production team has gone the extra mile to create four brand-new haunted houses inspired by terrors from the East and West for Nights of Fright 9 (NOF9).”
RUN, AND DON’T LOOK BACK
Have you ever watched a horror movie and thought you could outsmart the villain? Here’s your chance to pit your wits against a nefarious barber with a secret.
At The Legend of Sweeney Todd: Barbershop Killer of Fleet Street, you’ll journey back to the Victorian era and confront the notorious razor-wielding fiend. As you flee from his clutches, think twice about accepting the meat pies baked by his devilish partner Mrs Lovett.
Once you’ve successfully navigated the labyrinthine walls of this attraction, head to the back of the park for even more terrifying thrills at Texas Chainsaw Massacre - Out.Back.Attack! Here, wandering visitors will chance upon Leatherface’s secret sheds, where it won’t take long to register that the scattered pieces of skin don’t come from animals. Get ready to run for your life when the maniac announces his appearance with the deafening roar of his iconic chainsaw.
ENCOUNTERS OF THE UNDEAD KIND
If you manage to escape from the serial killers, don’t celebrate just yet. With two show stages and a haunted theatre, NOF9 promises even more nightmarish encounters.
Expect to be caught in the middle of a botched ritual led by a malevolent witch queen or to cross paths with a vengeful Little Red Riding Hood.
Perhaps the most harrowing experience would be finding yourself in the midst of two zombie hordes. As you flee from the ravenous undead, reminiscent of those from The Walking Dead, be on the lookout for the robed Asian zombies. Don’t let their stiff gait fool you, as they will pounce when you least expect it.
TERRIFYING TALES FROM ASIA
The power of cultural familiarity is the reason for NOF9’s heavy emphasis on presenting terrors close to home. Grab a bite at Madame Zhu’s Noodle House, designed to resemble the restaurants of Hong Kong. If you’re finding the quiet atmosphere unsettling, there’s a reason: Beware of the unhinged chef who’s bent on serving up his sinister menu.
Over at Animalium, you’ll explore a toxic wasteland where survivors have mutated into were-creatures resembling the animals of the Chinese zodiac.
The scares at NOF9 are not limited to designated areas; the entire park has been transformed into a canvas for horror. “Our Fields of Fear are designed to plunge every guest into a nightmarish realm,” said Mr Ho. “Be warned: A pocong (shrouded corpse) or a pontianak could be lurking around the corner.”
Test your mettle at Sunway Lagoon’s Nights of Fright 9, happening from Sep 29 till Oct 31, every Friday to Sunday from 7.30pm to 11.30pm.
Admission tickets start from RM128 (S$37.25), with the option to add an Xpress Pass to skip queues at selected rides and attractions for RM98. The VIP Package, which costs RM298, includes a themed dinner, event memorabilia and exclusive photo opportunities with the cast.
Related topicsSunway Lagoon Halloween theme park horror
Read more of the latest in