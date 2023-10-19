Cultivating agents of change for a more sustainable world

Through its innovative degree programmes and campus-wide initiatives, James Cook University is doing its part to drive sustainable practices in Singapore.

For many students, a typical souvenir from one’s university would be a T-shirt, a decorative wall pennant or perhaps a school-branded notebook.

At the Singapore campus of James Cook University (JCU), keepsakes take on a more profound significance, intertwining eco-consciousness with a sense of purpose. Bolstered by seed funding earmarked for sustainability, the university recently acquired a plastic recycling machine, transforming plastic waste into meaningful souvenirs for its students, said Professor May Tan-Mullins, JCU’s dean international and chief sustainability officer.

This is only one aspect of JCU’s dedication to sustainability, which extends beyond its campus borders and takes shape in diverse efforts. They include on-site innovations like installing energy-efficient photocell-controlled lighting and using an eco-shredder to recycle branches and leaves into compost, as well as broader collaborative pursuits, such as partnering with Singapore National Employers Federation to instil sustainability-focused training.

A pivotal testament to JCU’s commitment is the introduction of the Bachelor of Business and Environmental Science programme at its Singapore campus. The degree programme seeks to equip graduates with the essential skills to shape effective environmental strategies for businesses and guide them into a more sustainable future.