Empowering today’s learners in sustainability for the generations of tomorrow

From stackable programme offerings to tailored consultancy services and strategic alliances, the Singapore University of Social Sciences is building sustainability capabilities for the future.

What does ‘social good’ mean to you? While the term might evoke images of food drives or fundraising efforts for worthy causes, Professor Ang Hak Seng of the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) envisions a more profound impact that transcends the present day.

“At SUSS, we believe that social good encompasses the creation of a community and an environment for future generations,” said Prof Ang, who serves as the director of the Centre of Excellence for Social Good (CESG), SUSS.

CESG goes beyond its role as a think tank focused on advancing social good; it also serves as a catalyst for building social alliances and plays a pivotal role in developing the capacity of the people sector at a national level. Added Prof Ang: “CESG is committed to equipping sectors with the necessary skills to embrace social good causes such as sustainability. We conduct research on how organisations can do good, do right and do well, which is a delicate balancing act. Through this research, we develop best practices to help the ecosystem to rapidly scale up their sustainability practices.”

Sustainability takes on an interdisciplinary approach at SUSS, addressing not just environmental concerns but also the complex web of social and business challenges. In addition to launching a suite of graduate-level sustainability management programmes, the university has formalised a partnership through a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with professional services firm RSM.

This alliance aims to empower small- and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore to integrate sustainability into their operations and business models. The focus on SMEs is a strategic one, as these businesses lack the capacity to readily hire sustainability experts due to their smaller size and resource constraints. However, as SMEs employ more than 70 per cent of Singapore’s workforce, they have the potential to generate a substantial and widespread influence on Singapore’s sustainability landscape.

“Embarking on sustainability can strengthen SMEs. It builds business resilience within the supply chain, reduces operational costs through process optimisation and drives innovation, enabling SMEs to venture into new markets,” noted Prof Ang. “An SME that refuses to adopt sustainable practices may risk alienating younger consumers and miss out on attracting fresh talent by failing to align with the values of the younger generation.”

GUIDING SMES ON THEIR SUSTAINABILITY JOURNEYS