Getting to the root of grey hair

Going grey may be a natural part of ageing, but certain lifestyle habits may be exacerbating the problem, says a Bioskin expert.

Grey hair, often associated with maturity, wisdom and experience, has found its way into the hearts of Hollywood celebrities like Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo and Andie MacDowell, who proudly sport the salt-and-pepper look.

For many of us, however, those silver strands can be seen as unwelcome reminders of the passage of time. While frequent chemical hair dyeing may provide a temporary fix, it fails to address the underlying cause of the problem. Is there anything one can do to slow down the process?

According to Ms Doris Tan, assistant general manager at Bioskin, the transformation to grey hair can be explained by the science behind it. Our hair gets its colour from a pigment known as melanin. As we age, our hair follicles gradually produce less melanin due to a decrease in melanocytes, the cells responsible for its production. Consequently, during the natural process of hair regeneration, new strands are more likely to emerge in shades of grey.

Beyond appearances, Ms Tan pointed out that greying hair is linked to hair health. “Grey hair is a sign that your tresses are no longer healthy – these strands tend to have a shorter lifespan, are more prone to breakage and are harder to manage,” she said.

THE LIFESTYLE FACTORS THAT EXACERBATE THE PROBLEM

The belief that stress is a contributing factor to premature greying holds more than a sliver of truth, said Ms Tan. Indeed, research showed that stress can accelerate the greying process by affecting the stem cells responsible for regenerating pigment. Underlying medical conditions may also be responsible for greying strands.

Besides these, Ms Tan highlighted that smoking, excessive alcohol consumption and frequent late nights can lead to premature greying. “Poor nutrition and a deficiency in Vitamin B12, a nutrient that aids in melanin production, may also play a role,” she added.

Neglecting hair hygiene is another factor. “Some people avoid washing their hair every day as they are worried about hair loss,” Ms Tan said. “But in Singapore’s hot and humid climate, not making this a daily habit can result in clogged hair follicles and affect hair health.”

Frequent chemical treatments, including dyeing, bleaching and re-bonding, can also further damage hair roots. “The problem is exacerbated when people start colouring their hair regularly the moment they spot a few grey hairs,” she said.

MITIGATING THE PROBLEM OF GREY HAIR