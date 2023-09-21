Reskilling in the face of change: Inspiring journeys from pandemic uncertainty to thriving careers
The COVID-19 pandemic hit these job-seekers hard, but upskilling at NTUC LearningHub helped them to forge new career paths.
The COVID-19 pandemic hit these job-seekers hard, but upskilling at NTUC LearningHub helped them to forge new career paths.
Once the owner of a thriving salad bar, Ms Lilik Mariyatin found herself at a loss when the pandemic forced the shuttering of her seven-year-old business in mid-2020.
“I was worried about maintaining financial stability, especially as I was supporting my teenage son’s education,” she said. “I was also concerned about the welfare of my staff and their families.”
The weight of these anxieties bore down heavily on Ms Lilik. To fill her time constructively, she turned her attention to volunteering, actively participating in the distribution of food to low-income families affected by the pandemic.
In time, her stint as a volunteer inspired her to strike out in a new career. Ms Lilik, who is in her early 40s and had no experience in the healthcare sector, resolved to embark on a new professional journey – one where her contributions could tangibly improve the lives of others.
A friend introduced her to the SkillsFuture Career Transition Programme Healthcare Assistant course at NTUC LearningHub, previously known as the SGUnited Skills Healthcare Assistant course.
At NTUC LearningHub, a continuing education and training provider that focuses on outcome-based training and the development of job-ready skills, Ms Lilik discovered newfound enthusiasm for learning and embraced a growth mindset to facilitate her career transition. Additionally, she appreciated the trainer’s ability to impart invaluable industry insights while infusing lessons with a touch of humour. “Meeting fellow course mates from diverse backgrounds made me realise I wasn’t the only one making a career switch, and this made things less daunting,” she shared.
Upon completing the course in late 2022, Ms Lilik secured a position as a healthcare assistant in a hospital, where her responsibilities include managing patients’ nutrition and fluid requirements, mobility assistance and patient communication. Her mastery of these competencies is a testament to the skills-based training provided by NTUC LearningHub.
Said Ms Lilik: “The course curriculum is both comprehensive and tailored to industry demands, offering a high-quality learning experience. I’ve not only gained a fresh set of skills but have also transitioned into a new career path that offers financial stability and, above all, the opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of others.”
Like Ms Lilik, Mr Calvin Tan and Mr Vikaraman Rajaratanam grappled with their own pandemic-induced career crossroads. Fuelled by a determination to adapt to the shifting employment landscape, both gentlemen turned to NTUC LearningHub for reskilling and upskilling opportunities. Equipped with newly acquired capabilities, they successfully secured positions in their respective fields.
REFRESHING HIS PROJECT MANAGEMENT SKILL SET
Since 2017, Mr Tan, 38, had been running a board game shop that welcomed families and friends for leisurely play and camaraderie.
Playtime ended, however, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020. Mr Tan shifted his business online, but he also knew he had to develop a plan for the long term. Contemplating the uncertain timeline of the pandemic, Mr Tan thought: “What if the pandemic persists for a year, or even two?” Driven by these concerns, he decided to return to the corporate world.
Formerly a project management professional, Mr Tan charted a return to the field. Knowing that he had to update his skill set to compete in the present-day job market, he enrolled for courses in Agile and project management at NTUC LearningHub.
“Tech is an ever-evolving sector. What you learnt today can become obsolete tomorrow,” he explained. “This is something I tell my friends – that I must know ‘what is happening tomorrow, yesterday’. That’s why my motto is to never stop learning.”
Armed with his newfound proficiencies, Mr Tan secured a role as an assistant project manager in the IT software development sector in 2021. Today, as a project manager, he attributes his success in the field to the courses he undertook at NTUC LearningHub, which enhanced his value as an employee.
The knowledge he acquired remains acutely relevant to his current work: “I am engaged in various projects that span the gamut from Waterfall to Agile methodologies. Not all companies in Singapore have embraced the Agile approach, and hence, I need to enlighten my clients on its benefits, such as how Agile methodology enables iterative adjustments, resulting in outcomes that align more closely with their expectations.”
During his time at NTUC LearningHub, he had the opportunity to interact with peers from tech and non-tech backgrounds. “I was particularly inspired by a fellow course mate who was a senior in his late 50s,” he recalled. “He exemplified what it means to never stop learning.”
Taking this motto on board, Mr Tan chose to continue upskilling even beyond the pandemic. Last December, he signed up for NTUC LearningHub’s Project Management Institute (PMI)-Agile Certified Practitioner course: “PMI is the gold standard in project management and possessing this credential will propel me even further in my career.”
BECOMING MORE AGILE IN TECH
After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a master’s degree in management, Mr Vikaraman, 33, embarked on his career as a project engineer in the construction industry. However, harbouring a longstanding passion for technology, he soon decided to set his course in that direction.
He joined a local IT start-up but was retrenched in July 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Undaunted, Mr Vikaraman knew that he had to upskill to remain employable.
He turned to NTUC LearningHub, completing most of the Certified Scrum Master, Certified Scrum Product Owner and ICAgile courses, in addition to courses in cloud engineering.
“I had a keen interest in Agile and Scrum methodologies. The Agile courses from NTUC LearningHub appealed to me as they were funded by the Institute of Banking and Finance, and NTUC LearningHub has a good track record for delivering quality courses.”
Besides the engaging course curriculum, Mr Vikaraman enjoyed networking with and learning from his course mates. “The insights shared by trainers, who are industry practitioners themselves, also broadened my perspectives,” he added.
Today, as an innovation executive at a homegrown supply chain solutions firm with an expansive Asian network, Mr Vikaraman said that his new skills enable him to contribute to the digital transformation of his workplace.
“These skills have helped me in my job, where I am involved in exploring technologies and innovations such as artificial intelligence, 5G, Internet of Things, robotics and automation,” he said. “The Agile mindset has empowered me to generate ideas that are out of the box.”
Mr Vikaraman, who plans to specialise in areas such as cybersecurity and move into a consulting role, reflected that lifelong learning is as much about changing oneself as it is about changing careers. He said: “It is important to be open and to have a growth mindset where you are always seeking opportunities to upskill and pivot into emerging industries.”
Thinking of a career switch? Take the first step by visiting NTUC LearningHub to learn how upskilling can help you.
Related topicscareer Learning upskilling reskill NTUC LearningHub
Read more of the latest in