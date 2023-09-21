Reskilling in the face of change: Inspiring journeys from pandemic uncertainty to thriving careers

The COVID-19 pandemic hit these job-seekers hard, but upskilling at NTUC LearningHub helped them to forge new career paths.

Once the owner of a thriving salad bar, Ms Lilik Mariyatin found herself at a loss when the pandemic forced the shuttering of her seven-year-old business in mid-2020.

“I was worried about maintaining financial stability, especially as I was supporting my teenage son’s education,” she said. “I was also concerned about the welfare of my staff and their families.”

The weight of these anxieties bore down heavily on Ms Lilik. To fill her time constructively, she turned her attention to volunteering, actively participating in the distribution of food to low-income families affected by the pandemic.

In time, her stint as a volunteer inspired her to strike out in a new career. Ms Lilik, who is in her early 40s and had no experience in the healthcare sector, resolved to embark on a new professional journey – one where her contributions could tangibly improve the lives of others.

A friend introduced her to the SkillsFuture Career Transition Programme Healthcare Assistant course at NTUC LearningHub, previously known as the SGUnited Skills Healthcare Assistant course.

At NTUC LearningHub, a continuing education and training provider that focuses on outcome-based training and the development of job-ready skills, Ms Lilik discovered newfound enthusiasm for learning and embraced a growth mindset to facilitate her career transition. Additionally, she appreciated the trainer’s ability to impart invaluable industry insights while infusing lessons with a touch of humour. “Meeting fellow course mates from diverse backgrounds made me realise I wasn’t the only one making a career switch, and this made things less daunting,” she shared.

Upon completing the course in late 2022, Ms Lilik secured a position as a healthcare assistant in a hospital, where her responsibilities include managing patients’ nutrition and fluid requirements, mobility assistance and patient communication. Her mastery of these competencies is a testament to the skills-based training provided by NTUC LearningHub.

Said Ms Lilik: “The course curriculum is both comprehensive and tailored to industry demands, offering a high-quality learning experience. I’ve not only gained a fresh set of skills but have also transitioned into a new career path that offers financial stability and, above all, the opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of others.”

Like Ms Lilik, Mr Calvin Tan and Mr Vikaraman Rajaratanam grappled with their own pandemic-induced career crossroads. Fuelled by a determination to adapt to the shifting employment landscape, both gentlemen turned to NTUC LearningHub for reskilling and upskilling opportunities. Equipped with newly acquired capabilities, they successfully secured positions in their respective fields.

REFRESHING HIS PROJECT MANAGEMENT SKILL SET