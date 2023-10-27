Commentary: How to talk about AI with your kids

From voice assistants to predictive algorithms, artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer science fiction but a part of everyday life, shaping our world and the future our children will inherit.

With the introduction of ChatGPT and Bard, 2023 has already given us early and continuously evolving indications of this future.

It might seem daunting but, as caregivers, it's our responsibility to prepare the next generation for this AI-driven landscape.

THE IMPORTANCE OF HAVING THE CONVERSATION

The impact AI will have on job markets, industries and societies all over the world cannot be understated. PwC predicts that AI will contribute $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, with China and North America at the forefront of this economic transformation.

AI’s potential to transform education and enhance learning is also gaining acceptance, with more and more schools and institutions of higher learning exploring how to incorporate such tech in their classrooms.

Early research suggests that AI-enabled adaptive learning and virtual tutors can foster a more engaged and efficient learning environment.

Moreover, AI is all around us — influencing what we watch, our shopping choices, and even what we do in our downtime.

As such, it’s clear that we must equip our kids with the knowledge and skills to navigate this tech-driven world effectively.

Here are some key things to keep in mind when guiding your children in their interactions with AI.

WHAT CAN AI DO?

Artificial intelligence is a technology that enables computers to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence, such as problem-solving, learning, and decision-making. Using large datasets, AI creates algorithms to classify, analyse and draw predictions.

Even though AI applications may talk and behave like human beings, it is not a friend or a replacement for social connections. It is merely a tool that can help you perform a wide variety of tasks.

AI holds significant promise in augmenting creativity and boosting productivity. Writing tools like Grammarly or Jasper can help correct grammar, provide synonyms, and generate outlines for essays. Language apps like Talkface provide interactive lessons, pronunciation feedback and real-time translations, making language acquisition more efficient and enjoyable.

Some AI-powered features can help children manage their time efficiently by creating schedules and setting reminders for homework and extracurricular activities.

Through prompting — telling the AI what we want and how we want it — popular apps like Bing or Bard can be used to generate ideas for stories or plays, while image-generating AI apps like Dall-E or Midjourney can create pictures.

For instance, you can ask ChatGPT to write a story about three friends having an adventure in the style of Enid Blyton, or you can specify the format and ask it to respond to a question in three bullet points.

The possibilities are endless, and you can keep experimenting until you get a desired response.