Commentary: More education needed on importance of Vitamin B to maintaining nerve health

Around the world, not a lot of people tend to pay attention to their Vitamin B levels.

Often ignored, B vitamins are absolutely essential in maintaining nerve health, and supporting nerve regeneration, in those with neuropathic ailments, primarily observed in people living with diabetes.

In fact, not a lot of adults are aware that low levels of B vitamins can result in peripheral nerve damage, also known as Peripheral Neuropathy (PN), a chronic clinical condition, wherein the peripheral nervous system is damaged.

Symptoms of peripheral neuropathy include numbness, tingling, prickling, and burning sensations in the hands and feet. Sufferers of PN report impacts on their quality of life including reduced physical abilities and poor sleep.

If not diagnosed and treated in the early stages, it usually progresses into neuropathic pain, which gives way to several comorbidities including depression, anxiety, and sleep disturbances.

Not only does this impair patients’ personal lives, it also has a deeply adverse impact on their social and professional lives. Research has shown that painful PN is associated with disruptions in employment status and work productivity.

VITAMIN B DEFICIENCY

A primary cause of this condition is a Vitamin B deficiency. B vitamins play a critical role in nerve health, as vitamins B1, B6 and B12 work in close synergy to repair damaged nerves and ensure the healthy functioning of our nervous systems.

Recent in-vitro studies by P&G Health have proven that these B vitamins work together to support nerve cell growth, improve cell viability, double the nerve fibre length and improve nerve network formation.

For instance, Vitamin B1, also known as thiamine, plays the role of ‘nerve energizer’. Essentially, it helps convert carbohydrates into the energy which our nerve cells need in order to function properly.

Since the human body cannot produce thiamine by itself, it becomes important for us to consume foods that contain the vitamin, such as pork, fish, legumes, rice, and seeds, amongst others.

Vitamin B6 assists nerve signal transmitter’. Also known as pyridoxine, B6 is instrumental in ensuring our nerve fibres transmit signals effectively in our bodies. Similar to B1, Vitamin B6 can be found in pork, tuna, dairy products, as well as starchy vegetables.

Vitamin B12 or cobalamin is crucial for nerve regeneration. This is why it is pertinent for those suffering from neuropathic ailments to not only consume a balanced and nutritious diet, but also ensure sufficient intake of B vitamins complex supplements, via consultation with their healthcare professionals if needed.

This is especially important for people living with diabetes, as they are one of the high-risk groups for PN. Research indicates that 100 per cent of diabetics are at risk of developing the condition, and a low level of B vitamins can be a major contributing factor to this risk.

What happens is that diabetes impacts the metabolism of neurotropic vitamins B1, B6, and B12, leading to a greater risk of deficiencies.

Furthermore, people living with diabetes are often unaware that metformin — a common diabetes medication they consume, can contribute to vitamin B deficiency, potentially leading to nerve damage.

In 2021, there were 393 million diabetic patients in the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and African regions, projected to rise to 603 million by 2045.

This is an extremely alarming figure, as diabetic PN is also seen in a very high proportion of diabetes patients in Southeast Asia, in some countries up to almost 60 per cent.

In Singapore itself, the prevalence of diabetic PN was reported to be 28 per cent. These numbers speak for themselves in calling out the crucial role of a vitamin B complex in supporting and restoring nerve health.

NEED FOR GREATER EDUCATION

To overcome the lack of awareness surrounding PN and the importance of B vitamins in sustaining nerve health, there is a need for greater education and understanding, both among patients as well as healthcare providers.

While some patients may not be aware of the intricacies of nerve health, symptoms of neuropathy are often also misinterpreted by primary care physicians, and therefore not treated correctly.

For this, a collective ecosystem of patients, their caregivers, and healthcare providers must come together to shed light on and discuss the importance of nerve health and care.

There is also the need for more robust education programmes to be put in place for healthcare providers, pharmacists, and doctors, to further empower patients to identify symptoms, seek timely treatment, and in turn, live healthier and more vibrant lives.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dr Inna Eiberger is the Global Medical Director at P&G Health Nerve Care.