Commentary: What the key themes of National Day Rally in last 30 years say about Singapore’s past, present and future

Every year, the Prime Minister presents a summary on the key national events and issues for the city-state at the National Day Rally (NDR).

The NDR speech is not just a platform for policy announcements, it is also a barometer of the prevailing public sentiments in Singapore.

NDRs illuminate our past successes, highlight present-day challenges, and outline our collective ambitions for the future.

As Singapore approaches 60 years of independence, these speeches chronicle generational crises and triumphs and provide a hint to the future narrative.

In our endeavour to unpack the evolving story of the city-state, we embarked on an analytical journey to identify and catalogue the key themes of NDRs from 1991 to 2023.

We sifted through the myriad topics that emerged from the annual speech over the last 30 years, segmenting our analysis by every 10 years.

The overarching questions guiding our exploration were: What were the defining challenges of each decade? What united us in our shared aspirations? What were the conundrums that divided us?

To achieve this, we consolidated the English speeches from the past NDRs and leverage on the capabilities of GPT offered by OpenAI.

We discerned the emerging themes spanning three distinct decades: 1991 to 2000, 2001 to 2010, and 2011 to 2023. The results were both revealing and intriguing.

A TAPESTRY OF 10 THEMES

Our analysis distilled the vast expanse of content into 10 distinct themes that resonated throughout the years.

The themes broadly encompass the following topics: Financial Crisis and Challenges, Social Cohesion, Progress and Vision, Education and Skills Training, Housing Policies in Singapore, Healthcare and Ageing population, Global Competition and Productivity, Urban and Cultural Development, Attracting Foreign Investment and Global Diplomacy, and finally National Pride and Identity.

The amount of attention devoted to the 10 thematic coverage in NDRs are segmented by the three decades. The relative, temporal focus can be found in the bar chart. There are three notable features.

First, from the 1990s to the 2000s, “Progress and Vision” stood out in terms of prominence as a dominant theme. It underscores what Singapore aspires to be in the new millennium, a progressive but inclusive state that everyone can feel proud of.

Importantly, it is an inspirational rhetoric to rally Singaporeans to unite as one in the pursuit of a collective goal.

The relative emphasis of the theme however waned from 2001 to 2010, but regained traction from 2011 to 2023 as the city-state sought to transform its economy in the post-2008 global financial crisis.