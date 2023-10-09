Commentary: The perils of associating with abusive bosses

Imagine working with an abusive boss who yells at you unreasonably, makes condescending remarks to humiliate you in front of colleagues, and speaks to you in a hostile manner.

In the face of such a predicament, how would you react? Would you attempt to build rapport with your boss, in hopes of improved treatment from them? Or would you distance yourself from your boss and avoid any form of association?

A common assumption in the realm of workplace dynamics is that building close relationships with powerful individuals will boost one’s social standing.

However, this is not always the case.

PERCEPTION OF LOW MORALITY AND UNTRUSTWORTHINESS

We conducted a pilot study, three experiments and two supplementary studies in 2022 to examine the possible repercussions on employees who develop high-quality relationships and are closely associated with their abusive bosses. Our research paper was published in Organization Science.

In our study, participants were prompted to envision themselves as employees of a multinational consulting company, with either an abusive leader or a non-abusive leader. They were told that one of their colleagues seemed to have a close or distant relationship with their respective leader.

In total, there were four unique scenarios for comparison purposes; abusive leader with a close colleague, abusive leader with a distant colleague, non-abusive leader with a close colleague, and non-abusive leader with a distant colleague.

When an abusive leader had a close relationship with a colleague, participants tended to perceive their colleague as the least moral and trustworthy among the four scenarios.

This perception, in turn, translated into participants being less inclined to help or support this colleague.

This can be explained with the stigma-by-association theory, which proposes that individuals who are closely associated with stigmatised others are subject to negative evaluations — even if they may not possess these discrediting traits themselves.

As the saying goes, birds of a feather flock together, and so observers assume that their colleague gets along well with the abusive boss because they share similar moral characters.