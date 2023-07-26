Commentary: Shark's fin soup isn’t the only threat to sharks in Southeast Asia

You probably don’t associate sharks with Singapore. But surprisingly, an array can be found in our local waters, with sightings of bull sharks, blacktip reef sharks, bamboo sharks, blackspot sharks and even a baby whale shark.

While this may come as a surprise to many, almost everyone is aware that sharks are threatened.

But there remain misconceptions about the threats facing these creatures and what needs to be done to conserve them.

SHARK FIN SOUP IS NOT THE ONLY ISSUE

Campaigns against shark's fin soup have led many to believe that fisheries targeting sharks for their fins are the main (and only) threat.

However, from surveys conducted at Singapore’s fishing ports and throughout the region, it has been established that many sharks and rays in Southeast Asia are incidentally caught in fishing gear set for other commercial fish species, like snappers, groupers and tuna.

In addition, many fisheries are "mix-species", meaning they see value in all or most that they catch, and they don’t necessarily have a "target" species.

This aligns with findings that globally, most sharks and rays are killed from incidental capture (e.g. bycatch) in fishing gear, and not in targeted fisheries for their fins.

So, while it is important to say "no" to shark's fin soup, we need to acknowledge and address the larger issues of general fisheries that continue to incidentally catch sharks, rays, and other marine creatures.

In Southeast Asia, 72 per cent of assessed shark and ray populations are in decline, with fisheries the primary threat.

Sharks and rays are now the second-most threatened animal group on Earth, after the amphibians (which don’t get nearly as much attention).

SHARKS AREN'T THE ONLY ONES THAT NEED HELP

As part of my research into the dietary habits of the blackspot shark, a small species commonly caught and traded in the region for their meat, I discovered some intriguing insights: adult females eat a lot of cephalopods such as squid (sotong), adult males eat a lot of fish, and pups predominantly feed on prawns.

This highlights a critical point often overlooked: to protect threatened animals, we need to protect their prey, which also suffers from commercial fishing.

Despite good intentions, it seems that the attention garnered from shark fin soup campaigns led many to believe that they are the only species in peril, and the only species which needs protecting.

But holistic shark conservation needs to go beyond people refusing to consume sharks and their products. An ocean full of sharks, but devoid of everything else, is not a victory, nor is it possible (sharks cannot exist without food!).

Rather, conservation efforts need to account for the interconnectedness of all living organisms in an ecosystem. We need to take less and eat less from the ocean, and set up Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) to safeguard entire ecosystems.

Within MPAs, fishing and other activities can be restricted or totally banned, giving marine life a reprieve and opportunity to recover.

One study found that the biomass of fish in MPAs is, on average, 670 per cent greater than in adjacent unprotected areas. Fisheries can benefit as well from the "spillover" of bountiful fish from these MPAs to outside areas.

GENERAL FISHERIES NEED TO BE REFORMED

As you will have ascertained by now, general fisheries in Southeast Asia (and globally) are posing a threat to sharks and our ocean. The issue is that there are simply too many boats chasing too few fish.

The open-access nature of the ocean and subsidies from governments to make it more affordable for people to go fishing have contributed to this. Socio-economic problems like poverty and a lack of alternative livelihoods drive people into the industry, and a sense of tradition may keep them there.