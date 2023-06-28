Commentary: Why young graduates should adopt a 'permanent beta' mindset in developing their careers

I recently had the opportunity to join some local undergraduates in a sharing session and heard their aspirations, hopes and fears as they prepared to enter the workforce.

One of them shared that he thought his potential future employers would view his degree and Grade Point Average score as the most important factor in deciding whether to hire him.

Similarly, many of us might have been raised with this traditional mindset: Study hard, pursue higher education, get a stable, high-paying job and we are set for life.

It is still by no means bad advice, but to the class of 2023 entering the workforce, what I would say to you is quite the contrary to it: Consider your academic qualifications as just a stepping stone. And your first day at the new job is the start of your journey of continuous, lifelong learning.

Instead, an attractive portfolio of skills is what employers increasingly value, so don’t be afraid to spread your professional wings.

Looking at jobs and skills data from over 930 million professionals on LinkedIn — including over three million in Singapore — as well as from businesses across industries, one thing is certain: New graduates are entering a labour market that is rapidly changing at a rate we’ve never seen before.

In Singapore, our data analysis tells us that the skills needed to do any job are changing so quickly that by 2025, there will likely be four new skills required to perform in a role successfully.

For example, some of the top skills for manufacturing professionals today include market research, as well as know-how in using programming language and data visualisation tools. These are competencies that were non-existent in 2015’s list for a professional in that industry.

As opposed to earlier batches, graduating in 2023 also means entering the workforce during a period of more advanced digital transformation and where firms are facing a skills gap issue exacerbated by it.

A PROGRESSIVE SKILLS-FIRST ECONOMY

The good news is that this cohort can build and showcase their skills — whether acquired through personal projects or self-directed learning — and compete on a more level playing field regardless of their academic background.

We are in a skills-first economy, a rapid acceleration away from a pedigree-based model in recent years.

Employers now focus on candidates’ demonstrated skills and abilities rather than solely relying on academic qualifications or job experiences.

This is happening on a global scale, with close to half of hirers on LinkedIn using skills data to find talent, and members adding 446 million skills to their profiles over the past year (as of March 2023), up almost 50 per cent year-on-year.

In Singapore, the Ministry of Manpower 2022 Job Vacancies Report revealed that academic qualifications were not the main determinant in hiring for about three-quarters (74 per cent) of vacancies in 2022 as compared to 67 per cent in 2017, largely driven by PMET (professionals, managers, executives and technicians) jobs.

Instead, a candidate’s skill set, and work attitude were the key considerations for employers.

Embracing a can-do spirit at work — and even in life — will set you on a path to greater success. What about building a stand-out skills portfolio?

HERE’S SOME ADVICE

Some of you may have planned to build your career in a linear fashion and move up the corporate ladder. This may add to your anxiety about landing your first job, as it can feel like a significant decision that will determine your career trajectory.

Moreover, you may have thought that non-linear paths could be viewed as lacking in commitment, reliability, and expertise.

It is important to note that non-linear career paths are different to job-hopping — which implies that you are moving from one job role to another indiscriminately. The former is more intentional and requires a little more planning.

In today’s rapidly changing business landscape, those with diverse skill sets and experiences are increasingly valuable to employers. Additionally, while hard skills are in high demand as digital transformation accelerates, some of the most in-demand skills today are soft skills.

LinkedIn’s research shows that employers are looking for talents who are agile, can handle ambiguity, and have good problem-solving and leadership skills.

Think of it this way: Charting your career path can be like navigating a rock-climbing wall, not just a straight ladder. Rock climbers take side steps — or even go down a rung — to propel themselves towards their goals.

This is not to say that this is an easier navigation. Non-linear career paths often involve more friction, disruption, and risk.

However, it can demonstrate that a candidate is agile and willing to go out of their comfort zone.

THE ART OF CONNECTING THE DOTS

What you need to demonstrate to employers is how and why you pivot. The key is to have a growth mindset.

There are several examples of professionals who have made successful career pivots, whom you can draw inspiration and motivation from. Here are Linkedin users who have agreed to have their stories shared.

For instance, former librarian Leong Kah Heng was keen on taking up a sustainability role that would make a positive impact on the world.

To make up for her lack of knowledge and experience in the sustainability sector, she volunteered at a green social enterprise and used LinkedIn to explore career options in this field. She eventually secured a job at a green consulting and research firm, where she was recently promoted.

Like Kah Heng, you can weave your non-linear career path together should you decide to find and pursue your passions boldly, and build skills in multiple fields.

You can do so by connecting the dots with your experiences by identifying common themes or values, highlighting the transferable skills, and demonstrating your proactive approach to acquiring new skills.

Many young professionals, including those making school-to-work transitions, have been actively building their professional brands to stand out in the job market.

For example, Adam Ahmad Samdin has been using LinkedIn to share his research and thoughts on Asia’s political and economic trends, as well as listing his skills and passions. His strong professional brand will open doors of opportunities for him as he begins his career journey today.

Importantly, have a “permanent beta” mindset — akin to the concept of software development, where a product in the beta phase is continually refined — and see yourself as a work-in-progress.

In today’s fast-evolving business climate, where change is constant, it is more vital than ever for professionals to embrace an ongoing process of iteration, experimentation, and improvement.

One way is to leverage networking to keep abreast of industry trends, and embrace emerging skill sets and opportunities in the economy.

Remember, your first job is only one step in your career journey. It is natural to have some uncertainty, and it is okay to make adjustments along the way.

What will be key is to view every role as an opportunity to gain experience and discover what you enjoy and excel at.

In this way, you will be equipped to find opportunities regardless of how you steer your career.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Frank Koo is the Head of Asia for Talent and Learning Solutions at LinkedIn.