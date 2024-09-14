‘So excruciatingly painful, I cried’: Without warning, blood vessel burst in 26-year-old Singaporean’s brain, leading to stroke

Having been building her career as a digital and culinary artist before her diagnosis, she now chose to share her experience to raise awareness that a brain aneurysm rupture is “something that can happen anytime to anyone”.

“I was someone who had no medical issues such as high blood pressure, have no family history (of brain aneurysms) and do not smoke, but I still got this,” she said.

In 2019, British actress Emilia Clarke who played Daenerys Targaryen on TV series Game of Thrones famously wrote a personal column in The New Yorker magazine, titled A Battle for My Life, where she revealed how she had a ruptured brain aneurysm at the age of 24 in 2011 after landing the role that changed her career.

She went on to have a second, more severe rupture in 2013 and took years to get back on her feet.

For Ms Tan, she is nursing the effects of the health crisis and asked to do an email interview because her speech is still in recovery and using predictive text helps her communicate more easily.

SYMPTOMS OF BRAIN ANEURYSM

Neurosurgeon Teo Kejia, who was called to attend to Ms Tan at the emergency department, said that unruptured brain aneurysms often go unnoticed because they do not typically cause symptoms.

The senior consultant of private clinic Precision Neurosurgery added: “Many unruptured aneurysms are discovered incidentally during imaging tests for other conditions.

“However, as they grow larger, they can press on surrounding brain tissue and nerves, potentially leading to symptoms such as headaches, vision problems or facial pain.”

Ms Tan recalled that things had not been smooth-sailing before her brain aneurysm.

Last year, she broke her collarbone and dislocated her left shoulder after a box fell on her from a high shelf at her workplace.

She underwent several months of physiotherapy to regain the full use of her shoulder.

“At the same time, I was also having a tough time as a freelance culinary artist and was constantly under stress due to work commitments. I used to get headaches quite frequently at the time.”

That was why when the brain aneurysm ruptured, she thought it was just “another headache”.

However, Dr Teo said that these events likely did not contribute to her aneurysm.

“The cause of her aneurysm was likely idiopathic, meaning of an unknown cause or mechanism of apparent spontaneous origin.”

In other words, Ms Tan may never know what triggered this life-changing medical event.

WHEN A BLOOD VESSEL RUPTURES IN THE BRAIN

At the National Neuroscience Institute (NNI), around 300 to 400 cases of aneurysms are seen a year, with 120 to 150 of these being ruptured aneurysms.

The prevalence of brain aneurysms in Singapore is estimated at 3.5 per cent, based on a study done by the institute in 2017.

Dr Julian Han, a consultant with the department of neurosurgery at the institute, explained that this means out of every 200 people, seven have brain aneurysms.

Each year, a quarter of the patients diagnosed with brain aneurysms are younger adults under the age of 50. This proportion has remained consistent, based on the institute’s recent data in 2023.

With brain aneurysms, what is worrying is that people may not even know they have it until the blood vessel ruptures, dramatically altering their lives in an instant.

Bleeding in the brain can lead to complications including a stroke.

This type of stroke, which is a form of haemorrhagic stroke, has a 30 to 50 per cent fatality rate, Dr Han said.

Patients who have had a ruptured brain aneurysm also have another risk of getting an ischaemic stroke in the first two weeks after the rupture, as brain blood vessels may constrict or get narrow, Dr Teo said.

A “leaking” brain aneurysm may also occur, which is also known as a sentinel bleed or warning leak.

This happens when a small amount of blood oozes out from the aneurysm into the surrounding brain tissue, and can cause a sudden severe and intense headache that persists over several days up to two weeks, Dr Teo added.

Other warning signs include nausea and neck stiffness.

“The leak might resolve on its own, but it is a significant warning sign that the aneurysm could rupture in the near future.

“Immediate medical attention is critical to manage the aneurysm and prevent a full rupture,” Dr Teo said.

WHO IS AT RISK OF A BRAIN ANEURYSM

Brain aneurysms can develop due to a combination of genetic, environment and lifestyle factors that weaken the walls of the blood vessels in the brain.

They are more common after the age of 40, and women are at a higher risk than men, possibly due to hormonal factors, Dr Teo said.

Other risk factors include genetics and family history, as well as blood vessel abnormalities present at birth.