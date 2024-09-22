‘Feeling like a failure’: Mums tell how pressure to breastfeed led to anxiety, depression

Breastfeeding prevalence rates are high in Singapore now, but this was not always the case.

In 1951, more than 80 per cent of infants here were breastfed for four weeks or more.

By 1978, this figure had dwindled to about 20 per cent, based on a 1986 article published in the Journal of Tropical Pediatrics on Oxford University Press’ academic research platform.

From the 1990s, however, this figure began to climb again.

By the time the first National Breastfeeding and Child Feeding Survey was done here in 2001, 95 per cent of mothers reported trying to breastfeed their child at some point.

Experts attributed the initial decline in breastfeeding between the 1950s and 1980s to two overarching reasons: The rise in the number of working mothers and aggressive marketing by businesses selling infant formula milk.

The subsequent rise in breastfeeding prevalence into the 1990s was a likely result of the participating countries at a World Health Organization (WHO) meeting in 1990 accepting the Innocenti Declaration on the Protection, Promotion, and Support of Breastfeeding.

The declaration recommended that breastfeeding be initiated within the first hour of birth and babies be exclusively breastfed for the first six months of life.

A year later, WHO and Unicef, which works with the United Nations and its agencies on matters related to children, launched the Baby-friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI) as a global effort to introduce pro-breastfeeding practices and to ensure that maternity units were equipped to provide breastfeeding support to new mothers.

On its website, WHO states that breast milk is the “ideal food” for infants because it is safe, clean and contains antibodies that help protect against several common childhood illnesses.

Breastfed children perform better on intelligence tests, are less likely to be overweight or obese, and are less prone to diabetes later in life, the organisation says.

Mothers also benefit from breastfeeding because it reduces their risk of breast and ovarian cancers, it adds.

WHO is now working to increase the global rate of exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of an infant’s life from the current 48 per cent to at least 50 per cent by 2025.

In Singapore, all public and private maternity hospitals are either BFHI-certified or adhere to best practices, said the Health Promotion Board (HPB) in response to TODAY’s queries.

Some of the guidelines for BFHI-certified hospitals include facilitating the initiation of breastfeeding as soon as possible after birth, supporting mothers in maintaining breastfeeding, and managing common difficulties through to post-discharge, added HPB.

Ms Linda Wee, 63, a retiree, said that in her time when she had her firstborn in 1987, her baby was fed formula milk immediately after delivery, so she just hunted for the same formula after she was discharged from hospital.

By the time her second child was born in 1990, there was some information circulating and people were starting to say that breastfeeding the baby was good, she recalled.

So she tried to breastfeed her daughter but stopped after a week or two because she had no or low breast milk. In between, she was supplementing the feeds with formula milk.

“The pressure was from myself. I just felt that I should breastfeed her. My daughter came out one week earlier so she was born rather small. I thought it would help boost her weight and immune system. So the pressure came from myself. My parents, my parents-in-law never said anything about breast milk.”

She discontinued breastfeeding after a while.

“Back then in my time, we didn’t have these lactation consultants or whatever. So for young mothers these days, without getting all this help, they will feel pressured wondering why they cannot breastfeed their babies,” Ms Wee said.