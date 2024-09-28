Healing invisible wounds: How 2 young Singaporeans found hope and support after traumatic bodily injuries

SINGAPORE — In 2022, a devastating road accident took the life of Clarissa Foong’s close friend whom she had known since secondary school.

Ms Foong, who was riding pillion on a motorcycle at the time, was severely injured and suffered head trauma, memory loss, bone fractures and organ injuries.

Two years on, the 25-year-old still has some mild cognitive and memory problems.

Similarly, 18-year-old Marius Madsen faced his own life-altering trauma after a fall from height left him wheelchair-bound. He was 14 at the time.

For both survivors, physical recovery is only one part of their healing journey. Dealing with the invisible emotional wounds has been a lot harder.

As they rebuild their lives, Ms Foong and Mr Madsen have found a safe space with a trauma survivor support group, where they connect with people who understand their struggles.

Started by the National University Centre for Trauma last year, the group is Singapore’s first support group for survivors of traumatic bodily injuries, catering to patients who are or were from the National University Hospital (NUH).

It now has 14 members aged 18 to 63.

The National University Centre for Trauma was officially launched in July to provide holistic trauma care for adults and children with severe or life-threatening injuries, and to boost safety awareness among vulnerable groups.

WHY IT IS CRITICAL TO HEAL EMOTIONAL WOUNDS

After surviving the traffic accident, Ms Foong felt isolated even with the support of family and friends.

“Some of my friends would visit me, but there was always a feeling of distance, like they didn’t fully know what I was going through.

“When I met other survivors in the trauma support group, I felt less alone, even though we don’t suffer from the same kind of physical injuries,” she said.

Ms Lim Suat Ting, senior coordinator at NUH’s department of surgery, explained that many patients whose bodies have gone through physical trauma struggle with similar emotional battles of isolation after being discharged from the hospital.

“Recognising the absence of a national support group, we were motivated to create a community where survivors can connect, share and heal together.

“Our goal is to help them build friendships, regain confidence and rebuild their lives,” she said.

Mr Mitchell Yeo, a senior medical social worker at NUH, explained that anxiety and depression are common among trauma survivors.

Those with physical impairments that limit their independence may be particularly vulnerable, because their mood may be affected and if left unchecked, can escalate to depression.

It is important to understand that the psychological effects of physical trauma are not always visible.

Dr Soo Shuenn Chiang, senior consultant at NUH’s department of psychological medicine, said that some people may develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after the accident or experience PTSD-like symptoms.

They may have intrusive mental images related to the accident or nightmares and become hypervigilant to sounds or sights related to the accident.

They may also have insomnia, become irritable or avoid thinking or talking about the accident.

For example, someone who was involved in an accident with a red car may find themselves being jumpy whenever a red car passes by or seeing similar events on television, Dr Soo explained.

“For survivors, it can be an isolating experience to go through the symptoms of trauma alone. A support group helps reduce these feelings of isolation and offers opportunities to connect with others as a community,” he said.

Being part of a support group also allows survivors to see and learn how others cope with trauma.

“They pick up new skills and perspectives that help them to better cope with and heal from trauma,” Mr Yeo the medical social worker said.

“It is said that challenges build character and when this is done with others, it promotes tighter bonds and there is a sense of collective growth.

“This empowers each individual to accept their experience as part of who they are and to transform their adversity into strength,” he added.

The group meets twice a year, but there are plans to increase the number of members and these sessions.

LOSING A LONGTIME FRIEND AND HER MEMORY

When Ms Foong woke from her coma after the accident, she found out that she had lost one of her kidneys and the right side of her body was “useless”, unable to move due to severe head trauma, she said of the multiple injuries she had.

She had no recollection of what happened and who was with her at the time of the accident. There were no eyewitnesses or cameras near the accident scene.