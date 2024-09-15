The elders might disapprove, but some couples are opting for cheaper, intimate 'micro-weddings'

SINGAPORE — Having attended large weddings where she did not have the chance to speak much to the bride and groom, architect Jezamine Chua, 30, always wanted her own big day to be a more meaningful affair for her guests.

That was why in 2023, she and her then-fiancé Alvin Leong organised a “micro-wedding” with just 30 guests at a cafe.

Only friends who played a significant part in the couple’s journey were invited, while immediate family members had a separate lunch after their solemnisation at the Registry of Marriages.

Ms Chua is among a few couples in Singapore who decided to keep things intimate, defying the norm of large weddings. Some even go ahead with it despite opposition from parents or older relatives.

While inviting hundreds of people used to be de rigueur for weddings in Singapore, the safety restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic had exposed people to the idea of micro-weddings, referring to weddings with fewer than 50 guests.

Hence, long after event size restrictions were lifted, the practice persisted.

“We made (our wedding) more close-knit. We just wanted a cosy venue which would allow for easy conversations among our friends. We also didn’t put in too much time in the planning, and spent only S$1,500,” said Ms Chua.

Wedding planner Nor Suhailah, 36, who founded the wedding planning company Vynella Events, believes that Covid-19 changed perceptions towards micro-weddings, though they are still relatively uncommon.

While people used to feel hurt if they were not invited, Ms Suhailah said that individuals are now more understanding when they are left out of guest lists if they are not too closely connected with the couple.

MORE TIME FOR THE VIPS IN THEIR LIVES

At the same time, couples that TODAY spoke to had compelling reasons why they chose to hold micro-weddings, such as lower costs and their preferences for a more intimate event.

Take Ms Chua for example, who said she never enjoyed large weddings and always felt she was “just there to fill a spot”.

She also said that these larger-scale events were awkward because they often did not know the other guests sitting at the same table.

Her husband, a 33-year-old venture capitalist, agreed. “The whole experience is quite boring. And a lot of the time, some people expect to break even on the red packets they receive," said Mr Leong.

“I think that’s not the point of marriage. The point is that you are starting a new life with your spouse. I feel like those big, lavish weddings are more for the relatives to ‘show face’”.

In Chinese culture, "showing face" refers to the need to present a positive image in front of others.

For their wedding last year, the couple deliberately booked a small venue which allowed them to have deeper interactions with their guests and celebrate their friendships.

Ms Chua also planned activities meant for a smaller setting. For example, she gave out different types of tea leaves and asked her guests to construct their own tea bag which would represent what they knew about the bride and groom.