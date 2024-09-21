Is plant-based meat healthy? Here’s what you need to know as a consumer

Plant-based meat can also be made with potato protein, Assoc Prof Du Juan said.

The main ingredients of a plant-based meat substitute play an important role in determining their nutritional value.

For instance, soy-based products are typically high in protein and provide other nutrients such as iron and calcium.

Ms Lim the dietician said: “Pea protein is another popular option, because it offers more protein with lower calories and fat compared to soy-based products.

“Wheat gluten is rich in protein, but may not provide the same range of nutrients as soy or pea-based products.”

WHY PLANT-BASED MEAT CAN BE A HEALTH RISK

1. HIGHLY PROCESSED OR REFINED INGREDIENTS

Even though the base of plant-based meats would be a plant such as soybeans, peas or wheat, these ingredients may be highly processed or refined by the time the product ends up on shelves.

Plant-based substitutes are often more processed and contain more additives, flavour enhancers, texturisers and preservatives to improve their taste and texture, Ms Lim said.

This level of processing can result in higher sodium content and the inclusion of less desirable ingredients such as hydrogenated oils and processed starches, the dietician added.

How much nutrients are left after processing is debatable.

In contrast, traditional plant proteins such as legumes (beans and peas) and beancurd are minimally processed and nutrient-dense. They are a richer source of fibre and plant-derived nutrients that include antioxidants, vitamins and minerals.

2. SHORTFALL IN NUTRIENTS

Another concern with plant-based meats is the lack of several essential nutrients that are usually found in animal meat.

Ms Lim said: "Vitamin B12 is typically absent in plant-based meats unless they are fortified.

"Even then, the body may not absorb (the fortified vitamin B12 from plant-based substitutes) as efficiently as they would from animal sources."

The same goes for iron and zinc.

“While plant-based meats do contain iron and zinc, they are usually in forms that are less readily absorbed by the body compared to the ones found in traditional meats,” she added

3. PRESENCE OF ALLERGENS

Ms Lim cautioned that soy is a common allergen and meat substitutes made from it may therefore be unsuitable for those with food allergies.

People with gluten intolerance or celiac disease, which is a long-term autoimmune disorder that causes a person to develop an intolerance to gluten, will obviously have to eschew products made with wheat gluten.

Other common plant-based meat ingredients such as pea protein, nuts, tree nuts, as well as coconut may also potentially cause allergic reactions.

WHAT’S GOOD ABOUT PLANT-BASED MEAT

1. POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR HEART HEALTH

Ms Lim said that plant-based meats are typically lower in saturated fats than animal meat, especially when it comes to red and processed meat.

Plant-based meat may therefore have a positive impact on cholesterol levels and potentially lower one’s risk of heart disease.

2. GOOD SOURCE OF PROTEIN

Plant-based meat substitutes are a good option for people on a high-protein diet, since they are “designed to match or even exceed the protein content of traditional meats, offering a substantial protein source without the cholesterol found in animal products”, Ms Lim said.

This also makes plant-based meat substitutes a viable choice for vegans and vegetarians in need of a protein-rich alternative that aligns with their ethical or environmental values.

3. SUPPLEMENTS WEIGHT LOSS PLANS

If one is on a low-calorie diet for weight loss, certain plant-based meat variants that are lower in calories than animal meat may help with that.

The higher fibre content of these meat alternatives may also improve digestion, reduce the risk of chronic diseases and aid in satiety.

With higher satiety, one will feel fuller for longer, which can help with weight management, Ms Lim said.

“Some plant-based meat products (such as those made from mycoprotein, a meat-free protein derived from fungi) contain more fibre, which contributes to digestive health by promoting regular bowel movement and supporting a healthy gut microbiome.”