The Stories Behind: At 73, this grandma has come out of retirement to serve up coffee, chats from her kitchen window in Joo Chiat

SINGAPORE — How long would you like your working life to last? Even now, at the start of my career, I’d be lying if I wasn’t already thinking about retirement wistfully.

Given the pace and socially stimulating nature of my job, retirement — as far-off as it may be — looks alluringly quiet, spent with a handful of loved ones, and cosied up to crafts and books.

Meeting strangers every day well past the age of 70? Being on my feet as early as 6am for a day of tending to queues of folks waiting for me to prepare hot beverages?

Not quite the soothing lifestyle that I hope awaits me at the end of my career.

But this is the daily routine enthusiastically embraced by Mrs Paulin Khoo, a grandmother of five, who has started working from home at age 73.

She has set up Kopikhoo, a coffee kiosk carved out of an exterior wall of the kitchen of her Joo Chiat terrace home.

Her exit from retirement into a now seven-week-old lively food-and-beverage (F&B) home-based business is surprising on many fronts. For one thing, Mrs Khoo has long avoided coffee due to gastric issues.

A tea drinker myself, I found myself tempted to cross the beverage divide and try her artisanal coffee after coming across the Peranakan-style window of the kiosk that peers into an alley at Tembeling Road on social media.

My initial idle notion of sampling a novel concept set among Joo Chiat’s hipster cafes soon grew into a desire to know the woman behind this venture.

And so last Tuesday (Sept 10), I found myself welcomed by Mrs Khoo into her home and being taught by her how to pull a shot of espresso.

More than my newfound coffee-making skills, spending a day with the grandmother-turned-barista provided a fresh perspective on finding joy at work and making the most of one’s silver years.