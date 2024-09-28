The Stories Behind: The one-eyed tattoo artist who won't let a rare disease affect his craft

SINGAPORE — Back in my junior college days, I developed an interest in journalism after watching The Post, a documentary-thriller about Washington Post journalists' difficult quest to publish classified documents in the 1970s.

I believed that I could thrive in the role as I was interested in current affairs and had a passion for storytelling.

So when I shared my goal of becoming a journalist with my friends and family, I felt indignant when they reacted with scepticism and comments putting down my dream.

“You’re too quiet for that sort of job.”

“You need to be an extrovert to be a journalist.”

These were just some of the comments I got, all pointing to my introverted nature.

It sparked a sense of defiance in me. Many years later, I joined the media industry.

These memories flooded back to me during my interview last week with Mr Mohamed Tirana Mohamed Sufian at his tattoo studio, Tirana Tattooing, located in Parklane Shopping Mall along Selegie Road.

Due to the visual impairment in his right eye, the 30-year-old also had his fair share of naysayers and concerned relatives who doubted his ability to realise his aspirations in the field of art and design.

He was born with Coats disease, a congenital eye disorder due to the abnormal development of blood vessels in the retina. This meant that Mr Tirana has been blind in his right eye since birth.

Over the past three decades, the threat of permanent blindness in both eyes has been like the sword of Damocles hanging over his head that could derail his life plans.

However, his story is not one defined by his condition or the preconceived notions that others have because of the eyepatch he wears daily.

It is about how he has dedicated his life to overcoming personal obstacles, blocking out the noise and following his own heart.