At the Singapore University of Social Sciences, students embark on a journey of personal and professional growth – so that they can make an impact with their skills

AN EXPERIENTIAL APPROACH TO LEARNING

Ms Chia chose the Bachelor of Social Work programme at SUSS because of the school’s distinctive approach to education, one that places a premium on experiential and applied learning.

“This emphasis means that we are able to effectively convert the knowledge we’ve learnt in class to real-life skills, which help us to better contribute to the community,” she said.

SUSS goes beyond traditional education by offering a range of experiential opportunities, including work attachments and internships, student-led expeditions as well as programmes in global learning, entrepreneurship and service learning. The goal is clear: To mould graduates who not only excel in their professions but also possess deep insights into societal issues, solutions and the role they play in shaping both organisations and communities.

Among these graduates is Mr Kenneth Tan, 33, who is currently undergoing training to be a rota commander in the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

His journey reflects the transformative power of education. Previously, from 2014 to 2020, he served as a section commander in the SCDF before pursuing a full-time Bachelor of Public Safety and Security at SUSS as part of his Ministry of Home Affairs Degree Scholarship (Full-Time). After graduating this year, he re-enlisted in the SCDF, armed with newfound knowledge and a broader perspective.