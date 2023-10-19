At the Singapore University of Social Sciences, students embark on a journey of personal and professional growth – so that they can make an impact with their skills

As a teenager, Ms Kanice Chia Rui Ning was deeply moved by the social issues portrayed in literary works by authors like Margaret Atwood and Langston Hughes. These literary encounters, coupled with the inspirational speeches of former South African President Nelson Mandela, ignited her passion for addressing social injustices.
This year, at the age of 18, she took the first step toward realising her aspirations by enrolling at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) – a university committed to lifelong learning and dedicated to nurturing human and social capital for the greater good.
AN EXPERIENTIAL APPROACH TO LEARNING
Ms Chia chose the Bachelor of Social Work programme at SUSS because of the school’s distinctive approach to education, one that places a premium on experiential and applied learning.
“This emphasis means that we are able to effectively convert the knowledge we’ve learnt in class to real-life skills, which help us to better contribute to the community,” she said.
SUSS goes beyond traditional education by offering a range of experiential opportunities, including work attachments and internships, student-led expeditions as well as programmes in global learning, entrepreneurship and service learning. The goal is clear: To mould graduates who not only excel in their professions but also possess deep insights into societal issues, solutions and the role they play in shaping both organisations and communities.
Among these graduates is Mr Kenneth Tan, 33, who is currently undergoing training to be a rota commander in the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).
His journey reflects the transformative power of education. Previously, from 2014 to 2020, he served as a section commander in the SCDF before pursuing a full-time Bachelor of Public Safety and Security at SUSS as part of his Ministry of Home Affairs Degree Scholarship (Full-Time). After graduating this year, he re-enlisted in the SCDF, armed with newfound knowledge and a broader perspective.
Reflecting on his initial hesitation to return to school, Mr Tan said: “Ultimately, I chose to embrace the opportunity of acquiring knowledge and self-development to enhance my contribution to public safety. The topics covered in the course appealed to me as they focus on current issues pertinent to our small nation. The knowledge I’ve gained has helped me to see the bigger picture and better appreciate the role I play in Singapore’s development.”
As a mature student, he also valued the university’s flexibility in customising his timetable, modules and learning pace.
The same administrative care was felt by Ms Chia, who entered SUSS with an International Baccalaureate diploma from the Shanghai Singapore International School.
Ms Chia’s family relocated to Shanghai when she was just one year old, following her father’s job assignment. It wasn’t until June this year that she returned to Singapore to live.
“There was some confusion during the application process as I came from an international background,” recalled Ms Chia. “When I submitted my enquiries to the SUSS admissions team, they were understanding and accommodating of my needs. Without their help, the application process would not have been so smooth.”
Another compelling reason that drew Ms Chia to SUSS was its recently introduced curriculum, which was launched this year. The modular approach provides greater flexibility in major and minor subject choices for selected full-time undergraduate programmes.
Ms Chia intends to pursue a major and minor combination, with a minor in Special Education or Psychology to complement her chosen major in Social Work.
Likewise, Ms Toh Yi Jing, aged 22 and currently pursuing a major in Information Technology within the Bachelor of Science in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) programme, is faced with a crucial choice between two minors: Entrepreneurship or Application Development. She recognises that each of these options offers distinct opportunities to advance her education and boost her skillset.
“I aim to align my academic pursuits with my interests and long-term career objectives, making the most of the flexibility provided by the SUSS modular system,” she shared.
ACADEMICS WITH REAL-WORLD IMPACT
Ms Toh found her passion in ICT during her time at the Institute of Technical Education, where she completed her Higher Nitec in Cyber and Security Networks. This early fascination led her to pursue a career in the IT sector.
After completing a Diploma in Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics at Ngee Ann Polytechnic and amassing numerous scholarships, including The Lee Kuan Yew Scholarship to Encourage Upgrading Award, she enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Information and Communication Technology programme at SUSS this year.
Besides being attracted to the well-rounded core curriculum, she found that the modules in her degree programme matched her interests in networking, programming and information security.
“I am thoroughly enjoying the well-structured lesson plans that enable me to engage in self-study and revision,” she added. “The faculty members at SUSS teach with a genuine passion that makes every session enjoyable, and I look forward to going to school each day to learn and connect with my friends.”
Similarly, Ms Chia values the supportive academic atmosphere at SUSS, where professors actively encourage questions and discussions, both inside and outside the classroom.
For Mr Tan, a self-described ‘rusty’ learner who was more used to pen and paper, the self-directed online learning at SUSS was a challenge that he full-heartedly embraced.
“SUSS’ pedagogy of the flipped classroom is rigorous,” he said. “But it effectively prepares students for the demanding working world. The SUSS faculty also makes it a point to regularly invite practising industry professionals to deliver speeches and share real-world examples, applications and challenges, breathing life into the theoretical knowledge we acquire.”
BROADER HORIZONS THROUGH INTEREST GROUPS
Beyond the classroom, SUSS offers a vibrant campus life that promotes personal growth and networking opportunities through various interest groups. These groups allow students to connect with like-minded peers, fostering purposeful growth and learning. During his time at SUSS, Mr Tan was the vice-president of the Public Safety and Security Interest Group (PSSIG).
Ms Toh, along with her course mates, is in the process of establishing a new interest group centred around ICT. Drawing on her past experience as the president of two student clubs during her polytechnic days (one in computing and one focused on the environment), she is excited about the opportunity to share her knowledge and fervour for ICT with fellow students.
“We plan to organise student-led workshops on various topics, such as introductory Python programming and the utilisation of Kali Linux tools,” she said.
Ms Chia is set to reignite her love for music and singing by joining a music interest group called Jammers at SUSS. She appreciates the flexibility in arranging her modules, enabling her to participate fully in the dynamic student life while meeting academic commitments.
INSPIRATION TO STRIVE FURTHER
Despite being in her first year, Ms Chia is already anticipating her upcoming Social Work programme’s work placement.
“I learn most effectively through practical and real-life application. I believe that the upcoming work placement will offer ample opportunities for skill development and gaining fresh insights,” she explained.
Ms Toh is also looking forward to a study exchange programme in her second year, as she is eager to experience the teaching methods and culture of a foreign academic setting.
Mr Tan, back in the workforce, is putting his academic learning and interest group leadership experience to good use. He values the life lessons acquired from leading in the PSSIG, which have enhanced his communication and problem-solving skills.
Mr Tan is one of the many SUSS graduates who are thriving in their careers, with nine out of 10 SUSS Class of 2022 alumni securing employment within six months of completing their final examinations, based on findings from the 2022 Joint Autonomous Universities Graduate Employment Survey.
For Ms Toh, the appeal of SUSS lies in its combination of experiential and applied learning, inclusivity and a well-rounded student experience.
She said: “The university offers a diverse range of activities and organisations, from competitive clubs to various interest groups and societies. This lively campus life not only enriches the academic experience but also fosters personal growth and provides valuable networking opportunities.”