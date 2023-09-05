1 person taken to hospital after pilot boat catches fire off Singapore's south-western coast

SINGAPORE —One person was taken to hospital after a small boat caught fire off Seraya Buoy, located in the waters off Singapore's south-west coast, on Monday (Sept 4) afternoon.

Responding to TODAY’s queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the incident at about 1.20pm on Monday.

Marine services provider PSA Marine told TODAY that the incident occurred in the engine room of one of its pilot boats. Pilot boats are used to guide large vessels such as container ships to Singapore's port, now largely located in Singapore's west.

“Our crew on board responded, and the SCDF, a pilot boat and a tug (boat) also provided emergency assistance. There were no injuries on the pilot boat where the fire occurred,” it said.

SCDF said that the fire was extinguished before its arrival by a crew from another vessel which was in the vicinity, and it later conducted a "damping down operation" using a water jet.

“SCDF conveyed a person to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation,” it added.

A video clip circulating on social media shows a pilot boat engulfed in flames as thick black smoke filled the air. A larger vessel is later seen arriving to assist in extinguishing the fire.

PSA Marine said it is working with the relevant authorities to investigate the cause of the fire.