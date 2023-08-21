14 arrested for rioting at Orchard Road with deadly weapons that left 1 dead, another with multiple injuries

SINGAPORE — Fourteen people were arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting on Sunday at Orchard Road that led to the death of one 29-year-old victim from his injuries.

Another 23-year-old man was also taken to the hospital with multiple injuries, the police said in a news release on Monday (Aug 21).

The alleged rioters — comprising 13 men and one woman — were arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting armed with deadly weapons, the police said. They are aged between 22 and 32.

In court on Monday, three men — Mervin Veryl Daud, Balakrishnan Subramaniam, and Sijesh Asogan — were charged with rioting armed with deadly weapon under Section 148 of the Penal Code 1871.

If found guilty, offenders may face an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and caning.

Several weapons, including two penknives and a bread knife that were believed to be used in the incident, were seized.

The suspects are believed to have known one another and the fight had broken out due to a dispute, the police said. Investigations into the case are ongoing.

The authorities said they were alerted to a fight with weapons used at the Concorde Hotel and Shopping Mall at 100 Orchard Road at about 6am on Sunday.

Upon the police's arrival, two men, aged 23 and 29, were found with multiple injuries. Both victims were not arrested.

“The 23-year-old man was conveyed conscious to the hospital, while the 29-year-old man was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where he subsequently passed away,” the police said.

HOW THE 14 WERE CAUGHT

The police arrested two men, aged 28 and 32, at the scene for their suspected involvement in the case.

On the same day at about 9.30am, three men and one woman, aged between 22 and 26, were arrested at a multi-storey carpark along Fernvale Road. Another five men, aged between 24 and 32, were arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint later on at about 10.30am.

At about 4.45pm on the same day, a 27-year-old man was arrested when he sought medical treatment at a hospital. Another 24-year-old man was arrested at a hospital on the same day at about 8.50pm.

On Monday, at about 7.30am, a 30-year-old man was arrested after he surrendered himself to the police.

Said the police of the arrests: "11 of the 14 persons were arrested within five hours of the report received."

The police said that they have zero tolerance for such brazen acts of violence that threaten public safety in blatant disregard for the law, adding that “offenders will be dealt with sternly and in accordance with the law”.