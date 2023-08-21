16 years' jail, caning for man who sexually assaulted step-nephew repeatedly over 5 years

SINGAPORE — When he was just six years old, his step-uncle sexually assaulted him in their home.

The sexual assault only stopped five years later when the boy ran away from home after learning that his step-uncle’s actions were wrong during a sex education class in school.

On Monday (Aug 21), the High Court sentenced the step-uncle, now 29, to 16 years’ imprisonment and 24 strokes of the cane for three counts of aggregated sexual assault with penetration. Another 19 similar charges were taken into consideration for sentencing.

He cannot be named as there is a gag order protecting the victim’s identity.

WHAT HAPPENED

The victim had seen his step-uncle as a fatherly figure — he had never met his biological father, and his stepfather preferred his biological children to him.

The adults in the family also subjected the boy to harsh physical punishment, said Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Heershan Kaur.

“The accused would pick the victim up from school and helped the victim with his homework. He also gave the victim extra money to buy food,” said DPP Kaur.

According to court documents, the man sexually assaulted his step-nephew 22 times, of which 21 offences took place in their home. The other incident was at a fast food outlet’s handicap toilet.

The man had done so to relieve himself from stress and for his own sexual gratification, said DPP Kaur,

The first sexual assault was in 2011, when the victim was six years old and the step-uncle 16.

Most occurred in the step-uncle’s bedroom — which he shared with his brother — typically in the afternoon when there was nobody or fewer people in the house, or at night when everyone else had slept.

To invite his step-nephew into his bedroom, the young man would use the excuse of study or play. He would then put a blanket over both of them so his brother could not see the act take place.

There were also times when the man would lock the bedroom door instead and not use the blanket, said DPP Kaur.

“The victim cried after each occasion,” she added.

On some occasions, the man asked his step-nephew to touch him, and on one occasion to engage in a sex act.

The victim did not tell anyone about the sexual assaults as his step-uncle said that he would scold the victim less and treat him better. The boy was also fearful, according to court documents.

It was only in 2015, when the victim was in Primary 5, did he learn through sex education classes that his step-uncle was sexually assaulting him. The boy then ran away from home.

REPORTING THE INCIDENT

After running away, the victim was sent to a foster home. He did not tell anyone as he was afraid to do so, and wanted to move on from the incident, said DPP Kaur.

However, after being pressed by his psychiatrist to talk about his past, the victim eventually revealed what his step-uncle had done. Court documents do not state when the victim spoke to his psychiatrist.

The victim also told his case worker later as “this had been bothering him for a very long time and he just wanted to tell someone about it,” said DPP Kaur.

A police report was lodged on Feb 18, 2020 and the man was arrested at his workplace on Feb 21, 2020. He was employed as a desk side engineer.

The victim was found to be “distressed and uncomfortable” when recounting the sexual abuse he faced during a medical examination. He had also expressed it was hard to forgive his step-uncle and he felt anger towards the man.

For each charge of aggravated sexual assault by penetration, the man could be jailed between eight and 20 years, and caned no less than 12 times.