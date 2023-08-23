18 locations in Singapore receive alleged bomb threats on Aug 23, no 'items of security concern' found: Police

SINGAPORE — Eighteen locations in Singapore, including government buildings, embassies and other places of interest, were subject to alleged bomb threats on Wednesday (Aug 23).

But checks conducted by the police and security officers at the premises found no items of security concern, the police said in a statement.

The police said they were alerted to the alleged bomb threats at around 9.10am.

One of the locations was the Environment Building on Scotts Road, which houses the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) and its statutory boards the National Environment Agency (NEA) and water agency PUB.

Both NEA and PUB received a bomb threat, the ministry said in a statement.

“The safety of all staff and stakeholders of the Environment Building is our priority. Since this morning, we have stepped up security and restricted access into the Environment Building.

“MSE will cooperate fully with Singapore Police Force in police investigations,” it added.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, staff at the Environment Building were evacuated following what was then described as a "security situation" that prompted a lockdown.

TODAY understands that the building was locked down at 9.30am. An email was sent to MSE staff at 10am stating that there was an "emergency situation" and that the building was "under lockdown".

The police said that they are aware that similar reports of email bomb threats sent seemingly by the same person had been received by South Korea recently, which had turned out to be a hoax.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said in a Facebook post that she found out about the situation while attending Association of Southeast Asian Nations meetings in Vientiane, Laos.

“I’m monitoring the developments closely from here and am in constant contact with my colleagues,” she said then.

The police said they take all security threats seriously and will not hesitate to take action against those who intentionally communicate false information on bomb threats.

They are investigating into a case of communicating false information of a harmful thing, which carries a jail term of up to seven years, a fine which may extend to S$50,000, or both.

The police added that in the event that similar threats are received at building premises, security officers or auxiliary police officers, who are trained to assess whether suspicious items are of concern and how to handle such situations appropriately, should conduct a search for suspicious items.

“Members of the public are advised to stay vigilant and report suspicious persons/items, such as persons with unusual attire and suspicious behaviour, or parcels with stains, wires or emitting a strange smell.”