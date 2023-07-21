Logo
2 men who fled to Malaysia after allegedly stealing S$132,000 diamond ring from Lucky Plaza shop arrested
SINGAPORE — Two men who allegedly stole a diamond ring worth more than S$132,000 from a pawnshop at Lucky Plaza on Sunday (July 16), before fleeing to Malaysia have been arrested and handed over to Singapore police.

The two men were arrested at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on July 19, 2023 and subsequently handed over to the Singapore police the following day.

Published July 21, 2023
Updated July 21, 2023
SINGAPORE — Two men who allegedly stole a diamond ring worth more than S$132,000 from a pawnshop at Lucky Plaza on Sunday (July 16), before fleeing to Malaysia have been arrested and handed over to Singapore police.

In a news release on Thursday, the police said they were alerted to the case just before 6.30pm on July 16.

A 48-year-old man allegedly took the ring and fled the pawnshop when the staff was attending to his request to buy another diamond ring.

Through investigations, officers from the Tanglin Police Division established his identity, as well as that of his 58-year-old accomplice on the same day.

“Both men had left Singapore to Malaysia within an hour after the police were alerted to the incident,” the police said.

With cooperation and assistance from the Royal Malaysian Police, both men were arrested at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Wednesday. They were subsequently handed over to Singapore police the following day.

They will be charged in court on Friday for theft in dwelling with common intention, and the police will seek a court order to remand them for further investigations.

If convicted, they may be jailed for up to seven years and fined. CNA

For more reports like this, visit cna.asia.

