26 fined for flouting cycling group size rules on roads

SINGAPORE — Twenty-six cyclists have been fined for flouting rules on cycling group sizes on roads, the police and Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a joint news release on Friday (July 14).

The cyclists were caught during a two-week enforcement operation conducted by the Traffic Police (TP) and LTA from June 24 to July 8.

With effect from Jan 1, 2022, those caught flouting the cycling group limit of five cyclists riding in single file, or 10 cyclists riding two abreast, can be handed composition fines of S$150.

The amount was doubled from S$75 to improve road safety, the authorities said.

A composition offer is a summon issued for traffic or regulatory offences. Offenders must pay to settle the ticket, summons or notice without going to court, according to the Singapore Courts website.

Composition fines apply to those who break other existing cycling rules as well, such as failing to stop at red lights, cycling on expressways, and riding abreast of another cyclist on single-lane roads or on bus lanes during bus lane operational hours, said the police and LTA.

The authorities added on Friday that TP and LTA officers also conducted education outreach to raise awareness about cycling rules and guidelines.

TP Commander, Senior Assistant Commissioner Daniel Tan, said: “This enforcement operation is part of TP’s ongoing efforts to clamp down on errant cyclists. Cycling rules are put in place to ensure the safety of all cyclists and road users.”

Cyclists are reminded to abide by the following rules and guidelines:

Obey all traffic signals, travel in the same direction as the flow of traffic, and wear a helmet when cycling on roads

Always ride as close as practicable to the far-left edge of roads, and allow traffic to overtake safely

Cycle in a single file on single-lane roads and during bus lane operational hours

Switch on the front white and rear red lights in the dark and always use bicycle lanes when available. Do not use any other part of the roadway.

Keep to a maximum length of five bicycles when riding in groups — which means a maximum of five cyclists if riding in single file, or 10 cyclists if riding two abreast

Do not use mobile communication devices while riding

Do not cycle on expressways, road tunnels and selected viaducts.

“TP will continue to conduct enforcement operations against errant cyclists and will not hesitate to take action against them,” the authorities said.