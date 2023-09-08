Logo
Singapore

26-year-old man arrested for allegedly cheating car buyers of more than S$108,000
26-year-old man arrested for allegedly cheating car buyers of more than S$108,000
By Shynn Ong
Published September 8, 2023
SINGAPORE — A 26-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of cheating cases involving the sale of cars where victims lost more than S$108,000.

The police said in a news release on Friday (Sept 8) that it had received several reports on Thursday from victims of the alleged scam who said they had dealt with a salesperson at a local vehicle dealer.

The dealership was not named by the police. 

These victims claimed that after they signed the the vehicle purchase agreements with the man, he instructed them to make payment by transferring their monies into a bank account which he said belonged to his company. 

The police said that the bank account belonged to the man and no payments were made to his company.

"Through follow-up investigations, officers from Woodlands Police Division arrested the man on Sept 8 at the vicinity of Jurong West Street 52 within 12 hours of the first report," the police said. 

The man will be charged in court on Saturday for the offence of cheating under Section 420 of the Penal Code 1871.

If found guilty, he may face up to 10 years' jail and a fine.

