3 months' jail for cleaner who stabbed co-worker in the neck with scissors during dispute over uncleared bin at SIM campus

SINGAPORE — Upset with his co-worker for sending a photograph of an uncleared dustbin to the work chatgroup, a cleaner working at the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM), Thevendran Rao Rejendran, 19, decided to stab his colleague in the mouth with a pair scissors, but pierced his neck instead.

He then gave chase as his 22-year-old victim Ruban Raj Tamil Arasan, who is also a cleaner at SIM, fled from Thevendran while bleeding heavily. The fight ended only after their supervisor intervened and called for security.

For his actions, Thevendran, a Malaysian national, was sentenced to three months' jail on Wednesday (Sept 27) after pleading guilty to voluntarily causing hurt.

The court heard that at the time of the incident, Thevendran and the victim worked as cleaners at the SIM Clementi campus at 461 Clementi Road.

In the afternoon of June 30, 2023, Mr Ruban noticed that a dustbin that Thevendran was responsible for was full, so he decided to take a photograph of the dustbin and sent it to their work chatgroup.

This led to a verbal dispute between Thevendran and Mr Ruban, during which both traded vulgarities before Mr Ruban walked away.

Thevendran then took a pair of scissors from his work trolley and ran towards Mr Ruban, intending to stab him in the mouth, said Deputy Public Prosector (DPP) Pavithra Ramkumar.

However, Thevendran stabbed the victim once on the left side of the neck, near his left ear, before punching Mr Ruban once on his right temple.

Mr Ruban ran away while bleeding heavily, but that did not deter Thevendran, who gave chase from the first floor to the second floor, and then to the carpark. It was at the carpark where Mr Ruban sought assistance from their supervisor.

Court documents stated that the supervisor broke up the fight and called for security. Thevendran was subsequently arrested at the campus on the same day.

Mr Ruban was taken to the National University Hospital where he was found to have sustained bruising on the right side of his head and a cut wound near the left lower jaw area with a depth of approximately three centimetres.

He was discharged a few days later on July 3 and was noted to feel mild weakness of his left facial nerve.

DPP Pavithra sought a sentence of three to four months' jail as she noted that Thevendran had sustained his streak of violence when he attacked the victim after he walked away and continued to give chase.

During mitigation, Thevendran, who was unrepresented, pleaded with the court for leniency and a lower sentence, and that he is still "very young" and wishes to "reform and have a better future".

Thevendran added that Mr Ruban had used vulgarities against his mother which made him angry.

Court documents did not disclose if the duo are still working as cleaners at SIM.

For voluntarily causing hurt, Thevendran could have been jailed up to three years or fined up to S$5,000, or both.